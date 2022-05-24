High Country Area Agency on Aging has an opportunity for caregivers who provide unpaid care to an older adult age 60+ and who lives in one of its seven-counties in the High Country — Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes or Yancey County.
High Country AAA is offering a six-week, in-person caregiver education course called Powerful Tools for Caregivers at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone.
High Country AAA invites those caregivers to join them on May 31 at 10 a.m. for an introduction to Powerful Tools for Caregivers to learn more about the program and community resources available to unpaid family caregivers. Participants of this session may also receive a free health assessment at Leon Levine Hall.
To register for this introductory session, contact Lola Benfield at 828-265-5434 ext. 139 or by email at lbenfield@hccog.org.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a class that meets once per week for six consecutive weeks. Throughout the class, attendees can expect to learn the skills necessary to reduce the stress of caregiving, how to communicate more effectively with their loved ones and where to find additional community resources, and much more. Classes will begin Thursday, June 9, and be held each Thursday for the following six weeks from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone.
The class is completely free and includes a copy of the Caregiver Helpbook, a resource which is attendees can keep after the conclusion of the course. Those interested who have any questions or would like to register for this opportunity, contact Benfield at (828)265-5435 ext. 139 or lbenfield@hccog.org.
