BANNER ELK ─ The third event in the 2022 Lees-McRae High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series, the Reel Rock Film Tour, will be held at 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 28. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to gather at the Outdoor Amphitheater on the college’s South Campus at Grandfather Home to view a screening of this year’s films, “Bridge Boys,” “Barefoot Charles,” “Big Things to Come,” and “Cuddle.”
The Reel Rock Film Tour was founded in 2005 by filmmakers Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer with the goal of bringing the best climbing and adventure films to live audiences around the world each year. This year marks 15 years of the tour’s partnership with Lees-McRae.
Each film or speaker in the High Country Adventure Series acts as a fundraiser for a program, club, or other group across the Lees-McRae campus. The Reel Rock film screening will support the Lees-McRae climbing team and the construction of the Adventure Park Learning Lab, a new experiential learning opportunity on campus.
“This really helps us out. The fundraiser will help provide uniforms and safety equipment like harnesses, helmets, ropes, and crash pads for when we go outdoor bouldering,” junior Outdoor Recreation Management major and president of the Lees-McRae Climbing Team Nicolas Aguilar said. “It will also help by providing us funds in order to go and compete.”
Tickets for Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff are $5 per person, and general admission tickets for community members are $15 per person. It is recommended that attendees bring their own chairs and blankets. To purchase tickets, click to https://leesmcrae.ticketleap.com/reel-rock-climbing-film/.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Lees-McRae College is a private, residential college that awards baccalaureate and graduate degrees. At nearly 4,000 feet—the highest elevation of any campus on the East Coast—the college celebrates its location through distinct programming. An emphasis on experiential education inspires students to learn by doing and gain broad knowledge through study across disciplines. To provide opportunities for all, the college offers bachelor’s degree completion programs online and in surrounding communities. For more information, please visit www.lmc.edu or call (828) 898-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.