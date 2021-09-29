HIGH COUNTRY — Having put six children through Watauga County schools, Ben and Connie Cox are familiar with the struggles schools face.
When the pandemic hit, Ben, owner of locally owned marketing company, High Country 365, worked with teachers, parents and students to come up with a fundraiser that generated more than $15,000 for schools in Avery and Watauga counties.
The schools raised money through selling dining passes, which were available on each school’s respective website. The dining pass offered discounts and deals to restaurants in the High Country.
“It’s a win for the schools, it’s a win for the restaurants and it’s a win for the people who purchase the dining passes because they can save lots of money when they eat out and discover new restaurants in the process,” Ben said.
Ben considers the parents he worked with his new heroes. “It was another plate they had to spin,” Ben said in reference to how the Parent Teacher Organization worked the fundraiser. “They volunteered their time to help the schools, while also juggling everything else they had to do.”
This year, High Country 365 will conduct a similar fundraiser, with dining passes available beginning Oct. 1. The 2022 dining pass for Avery County has more than 57 free meal options, Watauga County has more than 76 free meal options and Ashe County more than 59. Appalachian State University students will be eligible for a dining pass discount with a special coupon code.
Currently, Hardin Park Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Banner Elk Elementary and Blowing Rock Elementary are set to participate.
High Country 365 is proud to have helped so many schools. The company’s contributions go toward helping kids go to space camp, teachers to get school supplies and supporting local business.
“It truly is unity in the community, ” Cox said.
For more information about this fundraiser click to Highcountry365.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.