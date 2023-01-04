AVERY COUNTY — With record low temperatures over Christmas weekend and seemingly ever-increasing prices for heating options, the concern of staying warm this winter is a concern for many.
During the extreme winter weather of Christmas weekend, temperatures on top of Grandfather Mountain and Sugar Mountain reached -18 degrees, while wind chills in Newland reached at least -35 degrees and down to -46 degrees on Grandfather Mountain, according to the National Weather Service. The Greenville-Spartanburg National Weather Service office reported that Christmas Eve morning 2022 was the coldest since 1983.
Prior to the weather event, Director of Emergency Services Paul Buchanan approached the county to ask for kerosene and electric heaters to provide to individuals and families with heat in the event that there wasn’t a great enough need to open a warming station.
“One of the challenges we faced this week was several different families coming out that didn’t have heat, and one actually did not have any power whatsoever,” Buchanan said. “So I talked with the county and we actually bought several kerosene heaters and/or power heaters, just electric ones.”
The weather has warmed up some since then, with temperatures in the high 40s and low to mid 50s, but the winter is far from over. With the cost of kerosene averaging around $6 currently, and raised electrical rates to make up for the rising costs of maintaining a reliable electrical system, it’s unclear how long the inflated heating costs will remain.
Blue Ridge Energy, for example, raised its rates in October 2022 for the first time in almost a decade. The company cited heightened costs to maintain the system as the cause for the increased rate, as well as a major transmission upgrade to ensure that the service is reliable as its customer base increases.
“In today’s world, energy prices in particular have been impacted by inflation, shortages and delays, global factors and the rising cost of natural gas and other generation sources,” Blue Ridge Energy Chief Executive Officer Doug Johnson said in a press release about the rate change.
Additionally, the cost of transformers, conductors and other materials increased by 36 percent, he said, and the rising fuel costs made it more expensive to run its fleet of service vehicles.
As for kerosene, there’s a lot of theories as to why the price has jumped so dramatically, but there seems to be few concrete answers. Regardless of the reason, whether it be inflation, an increased demand or a low supply, rates of roughly $6 a gallon raise concerns for many individuals. With most delivery services having a minimum order of 100 gallons, it’s no stretch of the imagination to see what dent this could leave in someone’s pocket.
Members of the Avery County community have a knack for looking out for each other, however, as demonstrated by the numerous donation-driven projects that benefit the community just during the holiday season alone.
Glenn Davis and his wife Jeni Davis want to encourage members of the community to tap into the spirit of caring for each other even more. The Davises talked with a local electric company and donated money to go toward paying for someone’s bill during the winter, Glenn Davis said. They requested it be an elderly person or a veteran, and the power company was able to find the perfect recipient for the funds. The couple does this each year to show support for the community and to give glory to God, Glenn Davis said.
“We would like to encourage everyone who can to give something this winter,” he said. “If you give as much as you’re comfortable with, even if it’s just a little bit, you have no idea what difference that can make.”
If you are struggling to pay for heating oil or electricity, there are resources across the county that are here to help. The following is a list of resources that may be helpful, depending on the circumstances and need:
- W.A.M.Y. — (828) 733-0156
- Volunteer Avery County — (828) 737-0718
- Beacon Center of Spruce Pine (open during extreme cold) — (828) 675-8511
- Avery County Senior Center — (828) 733-8220
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.