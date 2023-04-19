SEVEN DEVILS — The Avery County and High Country communities rallied around beloved firefighter Dale Laws, 61, in an effort to raise money for his cancer treatment at a fundraising event at Hero’s Axe House on Saturday, April 15.
The event, hosted by Hero’s Axe House owner Garrett Stonesifer and wife, Cathy, decided to give back to the hero in order to help Laws and his family help pay for medical expenses.
Laws, a now-retired firefighter at Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department in southern Avery County for 48 years and member of the N.C Forest Service, had more than 250 people attend the fundraiser in an effort to assist his recovery.
A total of 10 fire departments across Avery County each brought an apparatus from their station in order to support the event, including county ladder trucks. Not only that, but Stonesifer’s employees donated their tips and day-of salary to the fundraiser as well.
“I didn’t ask any of them to do it. All of them came to me individually and said ‘I want my salary to go to Dale today,’” said Stonesifer. He continued by saying that thoughtful actions like those are just the kind of people his staff are.
Fundraiser participants could support the medical fund by purchasing time for axe throwing, food from Highlander’s Grill and donation booths set up throughout the event.
Stonesifer, who has fought a number of forest fires with Laws, thanked the community for its participation in the event. He believes that the community will never be able to repay Laws for his service, but this fundraiser was an effort to help Laws and his family through a tough time.
“My biggest thing is to thank the community for coming out like they did,” Stonsifer said. “They are the ones who supported it. All we did is provide the place and the means.”
Stonesifer noted he feels fortunate to be in a space where people can honor heroes every day, hence inspiration for the business name, Hero’s Axe House.
Nurses, law enforcement, teachers, firefighters, first responders, military personnel and other community heroes are honored on the wall at the business, a constant reminder to all who enter of those who sacrifice significantly to benefit the local community.
“Dale is a hero to that community down there, and he’s a hero for fighting cancer,” added Stonesifer.
With a big American flag, live music and cornhole, the event was a success as Stonesifer and numerous friends and colleagues were able to spend time with Laws and renew acquaintances with other members of the community.
If members of the community feel inclined to donate to Laws’ cancer fund, Stonesifer said opportunities are still available. They can call or come by the Axe House, and he will ensure that Laws receives any donations.
“I will drive to the ends of the earth to get whatever for the man,” Stonesifer said. “If I don’t, my wife can or one of my employees can. We will make it happen.”
For bookings or more information, click to Hero’s Axe House’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/2v2nyn8z.
