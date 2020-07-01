BURNSVILLE — In previous years the veterans from World War II, Korean War, Vietnam and recent veterans from all branches of service have been honored by the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild in a ceremony on the Burnsville Town Square. This year will need to be handled differently.
The group contacting by telephone the 50 veterans who will be receiving quilts to give them the opportunity to meet a few guild members, using social distancing, from 10 a.m. to noon on July 2 and 3, at the Town Square by the Otway Burns statue to receive their quilt. If they cannot make it then, the quilts will be hand delivered or mailed to the veteran. Regretfully, the organization is unable to do a ceremony to honor them safely.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild has made all of these Hero Quilts as a special service project. The quilters make these quilts annually to thank our veterans from across the area counties for their service. Each veteran receives a quilt made especially for them. This will be the eighth year that members of the guild have donated patriotic quilts to the veterans. More than 397 quilts have been presented to local veterans so far. The group have an ongoing list and its policy is to give priority to the World War II and Korean veterans.
If you would like to make a nomination of a veteran who lives in Madison, Mitchell or Yancey counties, forms are available online at mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org or pick up a form from one of the members of the guild.
Information needed includes veteran’s name, address, phone, branch and period of service. You can mail it back to the address on the form.
Again the Mountain Piecemakers want to thank all of our veterans for your service to our country.
