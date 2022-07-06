In Chapter 9 of Mark, we read a story of a man concerned about his little boy. His boy has been possessed by demons. The demons have been torturing the little boy so badly that they have even caused him to throw himself into the fire several times. The man was desperate for help. He appealed to Jesus and said “If you can...”
Jesus’ response was to question the “If you can?” and then goes on to explain to the man “Everything is possible to the one who believes. The man tells Jesus “I do believe! Help my unbelief!”
I thought about that passage. I believe God can do anything I ask, and I believe it with my whole heart, but I stay so fearful about the “what ifs.” What if I can’t pay this? What if I can’t do this? What if I can’t work out this relationship? What if I’m not doing what I’m supposed to be doing? What if I can’t _________ (fill in the blank to whatever is going on)? Sometimes the fear overwhelms the belief.
Fear and Faith need the same thing to grow – the soil of uncertainty. You can’t hold fear and faith at the same time, it must be one or the other. It is what do you plant in that soil at the time of uncertainty? Do you allow God to grow in your unbelief or do you allow your fear to manifest at that point? As the father in this story walked up to Jesus, he was uncertain with his request. Jesus’s response assured him that the impossible is always possible with Him.
This week, take a notecard. On one side right the word “Believe,” and on the other side write out Mark 9:23-24. Put this somewhere you will see often and allow God to help you with your unbelief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.