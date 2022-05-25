HIGH COUNTRY — The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation announces that Irene Sawyer, Founder/President, was recently awarded the 2022 Anne F. Hanna Legacy Honor Award by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, a strategic partner of Allen Tate Companies. Sawyer is also a broker with Allen Tate Real Estate in Blowing Rock.
The award was presented to Sawyer at a biennial convention, HannaCon22, recently in Las Vegas in front of more than 4,000 real estate agents and employees. Sawyer was honored with this award for her work in the High Country of North Carolina with the creation of the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation in 2017.
The Anne F. Hanna Award is presented to individuals who not only excel in the real estate business but in social and civic involvement. The award is presented to the individuals who best epitomize the spirit and virtue of the Howard Hanna family of companies.
The award is named in honor of Anne F. Hanna, co-founder of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services with Howard Hanna, Jr. in 1957, and matriarch of the Hanna family. Passionate in her resolve to give back to the community, Mrs. Hanna’s burning light lives on today, ingrained in the company’s culture.
“I am beyond grateful to Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Allen Tate Real Estate for recognizing the work the Foundation has done to help breast cancer patients in the High Country of North Carolina. It is absolutely a dream come true for me,” stated Sawyer upon hearing the news of the award.
High Country Breast Cancer Foundation, founded in 2017, provides continuous support when it’s needed most. The mission of the Foundation is to support breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families in the High Country of North Carolina. For more information about Irene Sawyer and the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation, or to make a donation or become a sponsor, visit the Foundation’s website at www.hcbcf.org.
Established in 1957 by Howard and Anne Freyvogel Hanna, with a single office in Pittsburgh, the family-owned Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is now the No. 1 family-owned and -operated broker in the country.
Allen Tate Companies® is a locally owned, independent homeownership company established in 1957. Its flagship, Allen Tate Realtors®, is ranked No. 1 in the Carolinas, and along with its strategic partner, Howard Hanna Real Estate, is the No. 1 privately owned real estate brokerage in the country, with more than 13,000 agents and employees in more than 400 offices across 11 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.