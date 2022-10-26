BLOWING ROCK — The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation 5k walk was deemed "perfect" by president and founder Irene Sawyer.
"It was perfect!" Sawyer said. "The weather was wonderful and everyone had a great time."
Sawyer said she handed out almost 400 T-shirts at the event. Compared to past races, Sawyer said it was "the best."
"So many people were so excited to have the race in person. There was a lot of happy and excited energy everywhere," Sawyer said. "It was more than we could ever have expected. People were hugging, jumping up and down, and just having a great time. Doc’s Roc’s Gem Mine Crew was at the walk dressed in their dinosaur costumes and carrying puppets, the photo booth was non-stop busy. New friendships were made."
The money raised from the 5k run/walk goes toward helping those in need.
Examples of awards the Foundation has provided include, but are not limited to:
Seby Cancer Center: Gowns designed specifically for patients receiving radiology treatments
Specially designed tote baskets for all new breast cancer patients at Seby. The contents include pink blanket, journal, coffee mug, pink socks, etc.
College scholarship funds for two children who lost their mother.
Grocery cards
"While the race is our biggest fundraising event for the year, please continue to donate to the Foundation. Tax season is just around the corner, and donations to HCBCF are, of course, tax-deductible. Look for an announcement about a partnership with App Regional Health Care System to participate in our Annual Bra Decorating Contest," Sawyer said "And, above anything else, remember how glorious a community we are together. No one expected the Foundation to grow and become so much a part of the High Country when it was founded in 2017. We are forever grateful!"
Sawyer said to "save the date" of Oct. 28, 2023, for next year's event.
More information on the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation can be found at hcbcf.org/.
