NEWLAND — Economic conditions have been driving a surge in thrift store shopping, and the Avery County Habitat for Humanity Restore at 2170 Millers Gap Highway in Newland is one of several stores in the county that is reaping the benefits.
According to ACHFH Executive Director Christon Clark, the Restore has recorded its highest sales in fiscal year history over the last 12 months by a “significant” portion. Clark said that the stretch of sales over the last year has exceeded the nonprofit’s expectations.
“When I arrived here six years ago, Lisa Kilpatrick (Restore Manager) and I set a stretch goal for sales, and they have been exceeded by four and a half percent. We’ve never come close to that before,” Clark said.
Clark added that the store was closed from March 17 to May 10 last year, but since its reopening sales have been “astronomical.” Clark said that throughout the pandemic, the organization had implemented changes, namely its employees and volunteers are no longer entering homes to collect furniture and that items must now be in the driveway or front porch ready to be picked up.
The cause for the increase in donations of furniture and consequent furniture sales, Clark says, is largely due to the effects of the pandemic, which caused people to stay at home and reconsider their living arrangements.
“We’re always looking for donations. The store is full of furniture right now. Donations have remained steady despite the conditions out there, mostly because people were encouraged to stay home last year, which led people to (remodel their homes). It’s also what drove up lumber prices, because a lot of DIY projects came out of the pandemic since there was nothing better to do,” Clark said.
Clark also praised his staff, which he said was the best that he’s ever had since he came to the area. The rise in furniture sales has also led the nonprofit to give employees raises.
Additionally, the rise in sales is not confined to just HFH, as other thrift stores across the county have seen an increase in revenue through the sale of furniture, clothes and other items. When the Restore is finished paying off its mortgage, Clark said that they will possibly consider relocating and expanding, a testament to the work that has been undertaken over the past several years to turn the fortunes of the thrift store around.
“A lot of Restore shoppers go to other Restores, and the comment I hear the most is that our Restore is not too crowded, there’s some semblance of order, you can find things and, given our sales, that seems to be true,” Clark said. “When you look at the profits from the store that go back into our building operations, the store has probably funded four or five houses. It has made a big impact.”
