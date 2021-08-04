We’ve all been tempted. Sometimes it’s something small, like a delicious dessert when trying to lose weight. Other times it’s something big, like believing that God could not possibly love us or we’ve been too sinful for Him to care anymore.
Lies and temptation have been coming our way since Satan convinced Adam and Eve that God was holding out on them, and they fell for it. Satan likes to whisper lies and deception into our lives while dangling little desires that he knows that we want. The problems is that those desires often lead us away from God.
James says in 4:4, “Adulteresses! Don’t you know that friendship with the world is hostility toward God? So whoever wants to be the world’s friend becomes God’s enemy.” Dealing with Satan is temporary satisfaction. We get what we want in the moment instead of waiting on God’s blessing.
The verse in James sounds harsh but we have to remember that we are dealing with a jealous father who loves us dearly and doesn’t want to see us falling for the enemy’s tactics. A couple of verses down, James assures us a little more.
“Therefore, submit to God. But resist the Devil, and He will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.”
The devil only has as much power as you will give him. If you resist, he must flee.
“No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it,” (1 Corinthians 10:13). Our God knows we will be tempted, and God Himself will provide an escape plan.
Matthew 4:1-11 tells the story of Jesus’ own temptation and how to defeat temptation as He did.
- Temptation comes when we seem weak and defenseless, so be alert. (Matthew 4:1-2, 2 Corinthians 12:10)
- The scriptures are our weapons against temptation, so arm yourself. (Ephesians 6:17, James 1:25)
- God is faithful to protect us and provide for us so we can endure. (John 14:27, Matthew 6:30)
Don’t allow Satan to whisper the lies and deception of temptation into your life. Keep watch, stay in the word of God, and draw near to him at all times.
