BANNER ELK — Ensemble Stage’s latest psychological thriller turns things outside in, with the stage hosting a live garden as a centerpiece for the drama.
“The Redeemer,” a two-character play, follows a detective’s search for a kidnapped boy with the help of a psychic. Creating the set required two cubic yards of dirt to be brought onto the stage, which then had vegetables transplanted into them. There are grow lamps to keep up with the light needs of the plants and the garden is tended like any other. A large part of the garden is ripped up for every showing and has to be reconstructed. There is also a running spigot onstage for the show.
Running water onstage is not a new challenge for Ensemble Stage. Artistic Director Gary Smith noted actors even made breakfast during a scene in one of last year’s shows, which required a working oven as part of the set.
Smith said people were growing plants in their own gardens ahead of the show so they could be used, and some of the vegetables growing onstage have ended up on dinner plates. Smith noted a particularly ripe pair of tomatoes were recently turned into BLTs. There is also some zucchini and eggplant the company will be enjoying when the show wraps.
Everything has been growing decently except for some struggling potatoes, Smith said.
The set is a major interactive part of the show with the aforementioned vegetable destruction and dirt soiling clothes throughout.
Smith described the show as Stephen King esque, citing the psychic, the general grime and the baggage the characters are carrying. The costumer for the company has been working overtime to clean the costumes.
“We’ve had people that have left at the end of the show that are almost as worn out as the actors,” Smith said. “Because it’s quite an emotional journey for not just the actors, but the audience themselves that take that ride with them.”
Smith added Ensemble Stage, which is a nonprofit that performs professional productions, sticks to shows with more than five actors.
“It’s an intimate setting that we have here and we like to keep it intimate,” Smith said. “It’s kind of a completely different way to do theater because I want the audience to feel more like they’re eavesdropping rather than watching a show.”
The authenticity extends to small details, from lighting designed to closely resemble a countryside awash in warm morning light complete with bird songs and crickets to moonlight and porch light in the evening scenes.
Smith’s favorite thing about the show? The plot.
“It’s certainly not a feel-good comedy that you go out whistling a happy tune,” Smith said. “We’ve had people that walk out say ‘Ok, now I need a drink,’ and that’s a great reaction to have from them because it is very visceral and it is very intense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.