The Grateful Girl Gathering Christian Women’s Conference returns Aug. 27, 2022, bringing an event to encourage women with great speakers, amazing worship music, fun DIY sessions and a time to connect and be encouraged.
The Grateful Girl Gathering will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Cross Street Commerce Center in Spruce Pine. In its second year, the conference team is planning for a great day for women of all ages. In 2021, women from all across WNC as well as other states attended the conference.
“The planning team for the Grateful Girl Gathering is made up of women from different area churches and are of different ages and stages in life,” said Patti Jensen, one of the team members. “We hope that women make plans to attend this year to hear the speakers, experience the worship and enjoy the fun activities allowing them to connect with other women from our area.”
The conference will welcome three amazing Christian speakers this year. Those who were at the Grateful Girl Gathering last year will be thrilled to hear that Jill Dasher will be with us again this year. At the 2021 conference, Jill told us about her new book coming out soon after the conference. Jill is back this year after the launch of her new book “Shallow” to share with us about overcoming the need for approval from others, perfectionism and our longing to be free of the burden of pretending. She is a blogger and Christian speaker who is passionate about sharing the freedom that exists when you refuse to live in hiding and freely submit all of your fears, flaws and failures to the God who made you. Jill and her husband Zach are partners with Willie and Korie Robertson in Tread Lively, a fully integrated production company focused on film, TV, podcasting and digital platforms. She resides in the mountains of NC with her husband and five children.
We are excited to have Candice Coffey, founder of Christian cosmetics company, Everbe Cosmetics with us this year. EverBe was founded by Candice Coffey, a former elementary school teacher and mom of two beautiful daughters. One night, in a dream, Coffey was shown a makeup counter where she picked up a black and gold tube of lipstick with the inscription “Psalm 34.” She wasn’t familiar with Psalm 34, but read it the next morning in The Passion Translation. Psalm 34 describes how our very appearance changes when we focus on God and give him our praise. Coffey felt the Lord calling her to pioneer a new thing-to disrupt the messages of popular culture cosmetics and develop a line of makeup to remind women who they are called to be. We look forward to hearing Candice’s story of God’s calling in her life and how listening to God’s call can lead you to unexpected and amazing places.
From college Bible studies to speaking events, Betsy Bolick’s “Small Enough Ministries” has boldly reached many with a message of encouragement — God is big enough for whatever we face. We are excited to have Betsy Bolick at the Grateful Girl Gathering. Bolick is a Christian Speaker and is the Founder and Director of Small Enough Ministries. Bolick is passionate about reaching all women with the gospel of Jesus Christ. She desires to make disciples for the Kingdom of God and to fulfill the mission Christ has called her to fulfill for His glory. Bolick lives in the mountains of North Carolina and is thrilled to serve at Perkinsville Baptist Church as the collegiate minister. She received a degree in religion with a specialization in women’s ministry from Liberty University and a master’s in church leadership and ethics from John Brown University. She is currently enrolled at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in the master of arts in Christian counseling program.
One of the unique and fun aspects of the Grateful Girl Gathering is the DIY break out sessions. The DIY sessions are a fun way to learn something new while fellowshipping with new and current friends. The conference this year has three awesome DIY sessions to choose from presented by leaders in their field.
Do you see those beautiful hand-lettered signs in boutiques and stores and love them? We are excited to have Katelyn Brewer with us to teach a DIY session on creating simple modern calligraphy while learning how to give it your own unique style. Brewer was born in Burnsville and moved back to the area in 2020 after her husband left the military. Brewer lives in Spruce Pine with her husband and two daughters.
Another DIY session offers the opportunity to create something unique with The Quill and Honey owner Kendall Chandler. Join Chandler in a DIY session where you will create a perfume roller using many of the essential oils mentioned in Old Testament scriptures, as well as gaining a deeper understanding of the significance of each oil. Each woman will walk away with a beautiful, fragrant perfume oil that will serve as the perfect reminder of this wonderful conference. Chandler is the owner of a small, local soap shop called The Quill and Honey.” She was born and raised in Candler and was blessed to grow up in the mountains of western North Carolina. “My parents and large extended family instilled a love in me for mountain heritage, mountain music, loving your neighbor and most importantly, loving Jesus,” she states.
Beautiful floral arrangements bring a smile to everyone’s face. Join Loretta Ball, owner of The Neverending Flower Farm, to learn how to create beautiful flower arrangements for your home and use those lessons to create your own floral arrangement in a vintage tea cup to take home. The Neverending Flower Farm is owned by Ball and her family in the Big Ivy Community of Barnardsville. The farm offers you-pick flower opportunities, wedding floral design, preserved wedding bouquets, and micro-weddings and elopements on the farm. Ball is married to her husband, Kurt, and they have two boys, Quinn and Ledger. Ball says “The Lord is blessing our business and family and I am forever grateful!”
“For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,” (Jeremiah 29:11).
A delicious lunch is included in the conference activities and for this year’s lunch the conference is honored to have singer Anglin to provide a special program. Anglin and her husband Ryan pastor The Bridge Church in Spruce Pine. Last year’s conference attendees will remember Anglin as a part of the praise and worship team. This will be a special lunch program that you won’t want to miss.
The conference also features another unique addition, a boutique area with pop-up shops from area businesses. From jewelry to clothing to spa products and more, this is a fun addition to the conference for the attendees to mingle, shop and meet new people.
The conference has been blessed this year with an overwhelming response from area businesses to support the conference. Conference sponsors are listed on the conference website and featured on the Grateful Girl Gathering Facebook page. When online purchasing tickets, be sure to check out their Sponsors page.
The conference is a great way for churches to organize a special outing with their ladies’ groups. Churches are encouraged to bring their women’s groups and there is a new group registration process this year that makes registration much easier. There is also a new feature to gift tickets to women in order to bless them with an opportunity to attend. Group leaders can simply choose Group Tickets on the ticket registration page to begin a group registration.
Tickets are on sale now at www.gratefulgirlgathering.com. For updates and notices, those interested are encouraged to sign up for the conference newsletter on the website.
For more information visit www.gratefulgirlgathering.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram at @agratefulgirlgathering.
