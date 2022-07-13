GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN – Colin Grant-Adams and wife Julia Schooler have been coming to the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games for upwards of 20 years. For 18 of those years, Grant-Adams has performed as a musician playing folk and Scottish-inspired tunes, writing songs with other artists at the Games, and has even tailor-wrote the iconic song specifically about the Grandfather Highland Games song “Fire on the Mountain.”
Although his 2022 attendance did not involve his music, Grant-Adams still lifted spirits with the St. Andrew’s Society at his whisky tasting seminar on Friday July 8.
Participants paid $20 a ticket to enter the whisky tasting, with proceeds going to help fund children’s activities at the Games. A ticket allowed patrons access to the tasting with commentary and stories from Grant-Adams, who is a whisky connoisseur himself and shared how it’s made, where it came from, how it started out, and how to taste it!
How did he come to know so much about whisky?
“Drinking it, I guess!” Grant-Adams replied.
“I don’t really drink, I just like tasting it and I like talking about it. It’s a lot like moonshine in (Appalachia),” Grant-Adams added. “There’s a lot of history to single malts. Single malts weren’t actually meant to be sold and drunk; single malt means that it comes out of one barrel. Scots typically drank blends of many kinds of single malts together, but then the single malt became popular in America.”
Grant-Adams shared many different pieces of information about Scotland through the different whisky flavors, which represent different regions.
“Different tastes come from different areas, so I love to talk about why they have different tastes, depending on the area of Scotland it was made in; a lot of it is based on the peat in the soil and what runs through the ground,” he said.
Whisky from the islands are very peaty. Whisky from the coast can be a little salty. On the east coast of Scotland, there are a lot of fruit trees and berry fields, so those whiskies taste fruity, but other regions may taste smoky or just very bland.
Grant-Adams’ favorite part of giving whisky seminars is audience comments.
“I love hearing what other people taste in the whisky. I like to talk to people and I like when they talk back. I’ve heard somebody say that the whisky tasted like diesel. I loved responding that I’d never tasted diesel, so I wouldn’t know!” Grant-Adams said.
Whisky gets its flavor from the surrounding environment and the barrels that are used to hold it. The barrels soak in the atmosphere over time, and the whisky must age for four years before it can be distributed as a single malt. Grant-Adams shared that over this amount of time, or longer if the distillery chooses, some of the whisky evaporates from the barrel, which is called the “angel’s share.”
Grant-Adams also shared the following bit of lore about even more Whiskey disappearing from barrels:
Once upon a time, a distillery on the Isle of Ilsa had noticed that quite a bit more of their whisky had been disappearing than the Angel’s share. The owners could never figure out how so much of their whisky was disappearing, until one afternoon when the distillery men were moving barrels around for sorting and bottling, one barrel fell from the shelf. As the barrel hit the ground and busted, the metal rings broke off revealing hundreds of little holes in the wood. As it turned out, almost all of the distillery workers had been drilling little holes in the barrels to funnel out whisky to fill their “copper dogs,” or tiny flasks made from leftover metals. The workers smuggled these micro-flasks in and out of work in their socks or trousers. They called them “copper dogs” because they were their owners’ best friend, and never left their master’s side.
As Grant-Adams noted, the taste of whisky is the taste of Scottish history. From smelling it to sipping it, then adding a “wee” bit of water in it (per Grant-Adams measurement specifications), any drinker can experience myriad flavors that come from the highlands, but the tasters at the seminar experienced it among the commentary of Grant-Adams at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
“It’s an amazing history and culture. The people here are our extended family. The blood runs deep,” claimed Grant-Adams.
To see more of his work and hear his music, search “Colin Grant-Adams” on YouTube or facebook.
