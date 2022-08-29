LINVILLE – July 2022 saw fairly average weather on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations.
The average high temperature for July 2022 was 70.4°, with an average low of 59.3° and a mean of 63.6°.
The warmest temperature recorded last month was 77.4° on July 6, which is 5.6 degrees shy of the mountain’s record July high of 83°, observed July 26, 2005, and July 9, 2010. Generally, July sees summertime weather conditions on Grandfather Mountain, with slightly warmer temperatures having arrived.
July 10 saw the coldest temperature recorded last month with 54.1°. The lowest temperature ever observed on Grandfather Mountain in the month of July (not counting wind chill) was 41° on July 27, 1962.
The weather station on the Mile High Swinging Bridge noted one day in July with a wind gust higher than 60 mph: On July 21, the weather station recorded a wind gust of 61.7 mph. The highest gust ever recorded on Grandfather Mountain was 124 mph, observed Feb. 25, 2019.
The weather station near the Swinging Bridge reported 4.47 inches of precipitation in July 2022. Observations recorded near the park’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery saw 4.82 inches. Precipitation is also measured at the latter location, as high winds can make it difficult to record accurate observations at the top.
The mountain’s rainiest July was recorded in 2013, when 23.91 inches were observed near the bridge. The driest July on record was observed in 1977, when 1.74 inches were recorded.
The park counted 21 total days of precipitation for July 2022. The rainiest day last month was July 10, when 0.87 inches were recorded at the top. The rainiest day on record for July was July 4, 1989, when the weather station observed 6.25 inches.
Weather Reporting
The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation records and reports data in two different ways:
- The park maintains an automated weather station at the top of the Mile High Swinging Bridge. The N.C. State Climate Office assists the foundation in calibrating the machines and ensuring overall accuracy of data.
- Grandfather Mountain has been an active member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Cooperative Observer Program since 1955 by reporting weather data from locations near the Mile High Swinging Bridge and the Nature Museum (now the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery).
For more information on weather at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/weather.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.