LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain invites educators to take advantage of its classroom in the clouds — for free.
In 2020, the nonprofit nature preserve in Linville, will again offer a series of free environmental educator certification programs.
“This is an opportunity to learn and have fun, while earning your certification as an environmental educator in North Carolina,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park.
Grandfather is offering credits for Criteria I, II and III programs, and courses include complimentary admission to the park for attendees.
The workshops will take place at Grandfather Mountain and will include some walking, so participants are encouraged to bring appropriate footwear and be prepared for inclement weather. Attendees are also asked to bring their own lunch, although there is a restaurant on site in the park’s nature museum.
Each course is limited to 25 participants, and registration is required. To register, click to www.grandfather.com.
The courses include:
Project WILD Educator Workshop (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13)
Project WILD is a K-12 interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing wildlife. All participants will receive the Project WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria I credit toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEUs). A homework option will be available to earn up to 10 hours or 1.0 CEU. To register, click to https://grandfather.com/event/project-wild-educator-workshop-2/.
All About Elk Educator Workshop (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 13)
This workshop will focus on elk in North Carolina. A majority of the workshop will be spent learning about the life history and current research on elk, as well as activities that can be incorporated into educational programs. Information on how to coexist with elk will be provided. Participants will also tour the wildlife habitats at Grandfather Mountain with Grandfather Mountain staff to observe elk up close. The workshop provides six hours of Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.6 CEU credit. To register, click to https://grandfather.com/event/all-about-elk-workshop/.
For more information on these events, email jcaveny@grandfather.com, or click to www.grandfather.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.