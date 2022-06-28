GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Grandfather Mountain held a ribbon cutting and dinner for the donors of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery and conservation campus on June 23, welcoming distinguished guests and representatives of state officials.
The night kicked off with a ribbon cutting followed by the burial of a time capsule just outside of the entrance to the Wilson Center. Attendees then had some time to explore the new additions and interact with the exhibits.
The new building contains the Paul and Susie O’Connell Exhibit Hall, which includes exhibits on the migration patterns, bird species, minerals, trees, habitats, flora, fauna and weather of Grandfather Mountain. Some of the displays themselves, such as the life-like replicas of fungi, plants and wildlife, are reused from the old nature museum exhibits. However, the center includes new interactive elements, such as bird shadow puppets and an interactive three-dimensional map of the mountain.
The dinner was held in the new Classroom in the Clouds, which is a large space intended for education but can be used for a variety of purposes, said Jesse Pope, executive director and president of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. In the future, the Hodges Auditorium and Documentary Theatre, the Cobey Botanical Garden and the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, all part of the conservation campus, will open.
The dinner began with a showing of “This is My Mountain,” a short film about Grandfather Mountain and its mission. Pope followed by welcoming the donors, supporters, staff, community leaders and local and state elected officials to the mountain. After Pope spoke, Gordon Warburton, board chair for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, gave his remarks virtually, as he had tested for COVID-19 a few days prior to the event.
“The conservation campus, this Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, the animal habitats, all show that we are much more than an attraction,” Warburton said. “We are an important and relevant component of the conservation community in North Carolina, in the region and in the county.”
Becky Anderson shared “A Prayer for the Mountains,” a poem written by her brother, Fred Chappell. Bob Wilson, who was the lead campaign donor along with his wife, Susan, gave his remarks afterward.
“Bob and Susan had believed in the power of nature as a teacher, and the value of bringing that to others,” Pope said. “We’re forever grateful for your love and support of Grandfather Mountain, and especially in making the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery possible.”
Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit NC, addressed the audience, in addition to Mike Fenley, representative of U.S. Senator Richard Burr.
“He has a special place in his heart for this place, and what it means to the people of North Carolina,” Fenley said about Burr.
To close out, Drew Christy, representative of Governor Roy Cooper, addressed the audience.
“The education services provided by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation help young and old people understand the values of conservation so that we may be able to pass on the beauty of nature to future generations,” Christy said.
