GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN – Each year, tens of thousands of visitors from across the country come to Grandfather Mountain to scale its peaks, cross the Mile-High Swinging Bridge and to become familiar with the native species in the animal habitats. Yet for Andrew Ritchie, he and his family’s trip to the mountain on July 21 came out of an entirely different purpose. They were searching for the location of his father’s ashes.
Grandfather Mountain holds a special significance to many families and the Ritchies are certainly no exception. Andrew Ritchie said that his father, William Ritchie, loved the area and the mountain held a special place in his heart, especially during the time of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which he attended annually since 1983.
It was no wonder then, Ritchie said, that one of his father’s final wishes was to have his ashes spread at a location he held dear.
“He loved coming to Scottish games every year, because he lived here for six months out of the year after retirement. He and my mom loved it so much. He had the kilt and everything. He enjoyed being here and just with the ambience of the place, living in Boone and being in North Carolina, he wanted part of his ashes to be laid here,” Ritchie said.
However, when the Ritchies arrived to Grandfather Mountain on July 21, they did not know the exact location of where the ashes had been spread. The only guideposts they had were a rough GPS coordinate that led them to the main office and several pictures of the family engagement on MacRae Meadows that Ritchie was unable to attend after his father’s passing in January 2019.
Fortunately, an employee on site was able to piece the pictures together and point them in the right direction, which happened to be a rocky outcropping on the edge of MacRae Meadows that served as a getaway for bagpipers and a spot for participants to park their cars. Yet when the Ritchies first gazed upon the sight after seeing that the pictures on their phones matched up with the stones protruding from the ground, it was obvious that this often-overlooked area of the field meant so much more to them.
“I love this place myself,” Ritchie said. “I live on the beach in Florida and it’s nice to get up here in chillier weather where it’s not so humid. It’s nice to get up here and see my Dad. He was an awesome man. I wasn’t able to come up here when they spread the ashes and I had no idea where it was. So now I finally know where they are,” Ritchie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.