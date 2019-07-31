LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain will celebrate its furry and feathered inhabitants on Wednesday, Aug. 7, for the park’s annual Animal Enrichment Day. The special day promises a schedule full of fun and educational activities, all about the residents of the Linville nature park’s environmental wildlife habitats.
Specifically, the day highlights animal enrichment, and its importance in caring for the animals that call Grandfather Mountain home.
An enrichment is a special treat, such as a new toy or unfamiliar scent, that breaks up the animals’ routines and helps keep them active and intellectually stimulated. The habitat residents are given enrichments multiple times daily, and park guests are always encouraged to watch through staff-led animal encounters, which are held daily, spring through fall, and provide an ideal opportunity to see each animal active, up close and personal.
For Animal Enrichment Day, guests will get to see special enrichments in each habitat and even participate in some interactive games and activities related to caring for the animals. A trivia contest will even offer winners free behind-the-scenes tours to see the animals from a much closer perspective.
These special activities are all included with the price of admission. The fun takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in and around the Nature Museum and the animal habitats.
“Enrichment is such a big part of what we do for the quality of life of our animals that not that many people are aware of,” habitat keeper Jenny May Condron said. “Animal Enrichment Day is such a good and fun way to bring our guests into the day-to-day experience of how we make our animals’ lives the best they can be while in our care.”
