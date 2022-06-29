The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery includes flora and fauna walls, which have the original dioramas of local plants, animals and fungi from the previous exhibits. These displays include movable magnifying glasses to allow patrons to get a better look.
On June 21, attendees of the Business After Hours event got to meet several of Grandfather Mountain’s education animals, one of which was Shakespeare, a barred owl. Jessie Schmidt handled Shakespeare and answered questions about him.
President and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Jesse Pope thanked everyone for their support in creating the Wilson Center, saying that “hundreds and hundreds of people” made it possible.
The Classroom in the Clouds, a large, multi-purpose space that can be divided into three sections if needed, was designed the have the feel of being outdoors, Jesse Pope said. The ceiling is adorned with cloud-like structures.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The Wilson Center is designed to be as interactive as possible, including a shadow puppet area where patrons can explore the different shaped silhouettes of the birds of Grandfather Mountain.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery is a project that’s been a topic of conversation for around 15 years, but construction was officially started in 2019.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Erin (right) and Emma Hunt (left) learning about Grandfather Mountain’s education animals from Michael Wilson, who is holding Cuddlebug the snake.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
A quote from Grandfather Mountain developer and nature conservationist Hugh Morton on the wall above the flora wall reflects the mission of the new conservation campus.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The new donor monument, just inside the Wilson Center, recognizes the foundations, organizations and individual donors that contributed toward the conservation campus and exhibits.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for ABC News, made a video for the Wilson Center to explain the difference between climate and weather.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
After the ribbon cutting on June 23, Jesse Pope lowered the plaque into the time capsule slot just beside the entrance to the Wilson Center.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Gordon Warburton, board chairman of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, attended and delivered his remarks on June 23 via video conference.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Becky Anderson read the poem “A Prayer for the Mountain,” which was written by her brother Fred Chappell, at the June 23 dinner.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit NC, was a distinguished guest at the June 23 donor dinner.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Bob Wilson delivered a speech on June 23. Wilson and his wife, Susan, were the lead campaign donors for the project, and the Wilson Center was named in their honor.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Mike Fenley, representative of U.S. Senator Richard Burr, attended the June 23 event as a distinguished guest and spoke on Burr’s behalf.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Drew Christy, representative for Governor Roy Cooper, attended the event as a distinguished guest and gave a speech on behalf of Cooper.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Jackson and Lainey Caveny exploring one of the new interactive exhibits at the Wilson Center on June 23.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
At both events, attendees were given the opportunity to watch “This is My Mountain,” a short film about Grandfather Mountain and its mission. The video also played during the donor dinner.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The Paul and Susie O'Connell Exhibit Hall features an interactive 3-D topographic map of Grandfather Mountain, which shows the seasons, trails, habitats and key people of the mountain.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Christi Tipton and Acorn, an opossum and education animal at Grandfather Mountain, on June 21.
Between two ribbon cuttings, a time capsule ceremony and a donor dinner, Grandfather Mountain had a busy week celebrating the opening of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. The following are pictures from both of the events, which took place on June 21 and June 23, respectively.
