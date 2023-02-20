Grandfather ticket pricing

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that it has shifted to a new ticketing system and, along with it, a dynamic pricing structure that went live Feb. 13. This change will result in some of the lowest rates guests have experienced in years, as well as slightly higher prices during what are considered in-demand days. In addition to helping improve the overall guest experience of visiting the mountain – while protecting its natural resources – by dispersing visitation throughout the year, the goal is to also make park admission more accessible through the lower prices now offered on select dates.

 Photo by Todd Bush

