LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has revamped its Bridge Club Annual Membership Program, which kicked off May 1.
Among the benefits are unlimited free admission for one year, discounts at the mountain’s gift shops and restaurant, 10% discounts on experiences like Behind-the-Scenes Tours and Paint With a Bear, 15% off select special event registration, exclusive access to purchase Grandfather Presents series passes, discounts to other attractions and more.
“A Bridge Club annual pass not only allows guests to save on a visit, but it also provides greater access to the wonders of Grandfather Mountain,” said Jesse Pope, President and Executive Director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “These memberships allow us to reward those who hold the mountain dear for their dedication – while also fostering lifelong relationships and encouraging future generations to return again and again to experience the nature and beauty found here.”
Membership levels include Individual Adult ($80), Individual Child ($35) and Group (member, plus five) ($250).
An added benefit for Bridge Club members is the opportunity to purchase Grandfather Presents series passes. The Grandfather Presents speaker series consists of a dynamic roster of educators, adventurers and advocates who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around nature and conservation. The 2022 lineup includes adventurer Rick Ridgeway, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee and CBS “Sunday Morning” Correspondent Conor Knighton. The events, for which Bridge Club members can purchase two series pass offerings (one with VIP receptions), include light bites and drinks, the speaker presentation and a book-signing opportunity.
Also new this year, Paint With a Bear expands Grandfather Mountain’s lineup of experiences with reduced prices for Bridge Club pass holders. This unique offering includes a guided visit behind-the-scenes to the bear habitat. Participants pick their color choices from a selection of nontoxic paint and then watch as one of Grandfather Mountain’s black bears creates a work of art with its paws. The experience takes place on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m., May through October.
The following is the full package of Bridge Club benefits:
- Unlimited free admission to Grandfather Mountain for one year (365 days from date you join or renew)
- 10% discount at Grandfather Mountain gift shops and restaurant
- Complimentary coffee, tea and hot cocoa at Mildred’s Grill
- 10% discounts on Grandfather Mountain Experiences (Behind-the-Scenes Tours, Meet-the-Bears Tours, Paint With a Bear and Guided Hikes)
- 15% discounts on registration fees for select Special Events (New Year’s Day Sunrise, Grandfather Glows Firefly Events, Adult Field Courses, Grandfather By Night, Grandfather Mountain Campfire Stories and Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight)
- Exclusive access to purchase the Grandfather Presents Series Pass and Grandfather Presents Pro Series Pass
- Free access to Grandfather Presents Saturday events
- Discounts at Biltmore Estate, Tweetsie Railroad, Chimney Rock Park, the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad and Mast General Store. (Discounts may vary. Bridge Club members should check with the individual businesses to find out the available discount.)
- Subscription to the Grandfather Mountain monthly e-newsletter
- Complimentary Bridge Club car decal
Season passes also make excellent gifts for family, friends and loved ones.
To learn more about the Bridge Club, and to purchase an annual membership, visit www.grandfather.com/support/give/become-a-member.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
