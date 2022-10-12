PINEOLA — Start keeping an eye out for a new hardware store in Pineola within the next few weeks.
Grandfather Lumber is located at what used to be CL Loven Sawmill. In 2019, Ryan Whelan bought the property and decided to make use of it again. Part of his vision was keeping the history of CL Loven alive, as he sees it as a very important part of the county’s history. For example, some of the machines were there when CL Loven was still operating, dating back to the early 1900s, said Richard McKinney, who will be the store manager. When anything breaks, or the crew can’t figure out how to do something with one of the older machines, they call Wayne Buchanan, who worked at CL Loven when it was open. Buchanan is extremely helpful when it comes to troubleshooting or just showing them how the machines work, McKinney said.
On top of the historic significance of the site, all of the crew has lived in Avery County for all or most of their lives, so there’s a sentimental reason for carrying on CL Loven’s legacy, as well, McKinney said. They want to restore the lumber legacy that the sawmill left behind, Whelan said.
Grandfather Lumber is a fully operational lumberyard today, selling lumber and specializing in custom beams for homes. But Whelan had more plans for Grandfather Lumber, and with a young staff — everyone under the age of 40 — it seems like Grandfather Lumber’s story is just beginning.
The Grandfather Lumber crew saw the need for an affordable, all-purpose hardware store in Pineola so people could save themselves a drive. Once the store’s ready, McKinney said people will be able to buy everything they need to build a house there.
“It’s like a mini hometown Lowe’s, and people will be able to stay on this side of the county if they need something,” he said.
Grandfather Lumber Hardware Store is expected to open sometime within the next couple of weeks. Grandfather Lumber is still functioning as normal, though, and people can order any amount of custom lumber, beams, paneling supplies and roofing supplies from the company. The business has CDL-certified drivers who can deliver orders, and if they don’t have something, they can get most things ordered and ready within a week, McKinney said.
“We just really want to make it known that we’re here in the community and we really want to help the community out,” said Grandfather Lumber employee Tim Steigner.
