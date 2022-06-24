LINVILLE - The Grandfather Community Foundation is pleased to announce that scholarships were awarded to four outstanding Avery County High School students:
Marisol Guzman plans to attend UVA to study biology
Carly Benfield plans to attend ASU and study biology or education to become a teacher
Cassidy Ford plans to attend Caldwell Community College to study nursing
Allie Lindecamp plans to attend Mayland Community College to study nursing
Applicants must be a graduating senior from Avery County who shows strong academic standing and demonstrates financial need. Preference is given for students who express a genuine desire to contribute meaningfully to the social and economic development in this area post-graduation. The selection process requires students to fill out an application that includes several essays and submit a transcript and resume.
This is the second year that scholarships have been awarded and the applicants were truly exceptional. The scholarships are funded by the Grandfather Community Foundation which was started in 2019 by members of Grandfather Golf & Country Club in Linville, NC. The Foundation provides employees with emergency funds, awards grants to local Avery County agencies, and offers continuing education academic scholarships to Avery County High School seniors.
