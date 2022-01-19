Have you ever been lost and unsure of where to turn? Recently, I was lost in the middle of a snowstorm. I was dark, the snow was blowing so hard that I couldn’t see where I was going, and I was unsure of my next turn. I just happened to be on a phone with one of my friends at the time. I asked if I could call her back so that I could have a moment to get my bearings. Once I found myself and returned the call, the first thing she said to me was “Where are you?” and “Why are you there?” I didn’t have to answer the questions she asked. She already knew. She had used her GPS and our common apps to track my location. At the time, I gave her a hard time about it. I asked why she was stalking me. Then we laughed and joked about how she had tracked me out of love and concern.
Then I started thinking about God. God places a tracker on our lives. We may want our own GPS. We may want our own easy to see directions. The kind of directions that we can hold in our hands and can change whenever we desire. The kind that will reroute if we make a wrong turn. But that’s just not how God works. Wouldn’t it be easy if we could place all our life choices into a GPS unit? Attend this school. Purchase this car or house. Take this job. Marry this person. But there are some things we just have to surrender and trust to God’s will.
Romans 12:2 states “do not be conformed to this age, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may discern what is the good, pleasing, and perfect will of God.” God’s will for our life is perfect. The choices and directions He has planned are good and pleasing. He is asking us not to conform to the ways of the world. Don’t try to make our own directions. Don’t hold our own GPS units. Allow His perfect will to guide us.
If you recall the story of Moses and the Israelites, they wandered in the desert for 40 years in search of the promised land. They wandered because they refused, during those 40 years, to fully submit to God’s directions and His perfect will. Good directions require surrender. If you feel like you are wandering, stop, ask the One who holds the tracker to your life which way He needs you to turn. Surrender to His will and He will place you on the path that will be good and pleasing.
“Yet He knows the way I have taken; when He tested me, I will emerge as pure gold. My feet have followed His tracks; I have kept to His way and not turned aside” – Job 23:10-11
In the infamous words of Billy Currington: “Thank God for good directions, and turnip greens.”
