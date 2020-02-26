NEWLAND — For the past 30 years, Ken Townsend has been a dependable, professional and competent fixture in the Avery County school system. After a career that saw him enter into the educational profession as a part-time physical education teacher and rise to the ranks of principal, superintendent and public relations director, Townsend is calling it a career on March 1.
“I’ve been blessed to have the opportunities that I’ve had with Avery County Schools. I’ve gotten to work with some great employees. I really do feel like we have a great school system here. There’s so many positives, it certainly out weighs any negatives there might be. I’m certainly going to miss feeling like I make a difference in people’s lives everyday,” Townsend said.
Townsend began his career in 1988 by filling in as an interim PE teacher while the teacher at that time was on maternity leave. He then substituted the following spring before getting his shot at a position as a full-time PE teacher the next semester. He went on to teach at Banner Elk, Beech Mountain and Elk Park elementary schools.
For 15 years, Townsend taught at the three schools and coached middle school football and JV girls and boys basketball. The decision to become an educator, he says, was largely due to the impact a coach and mentor had on him during his formative years.
“I had actually played sports in elementary and high school, and with that I had a PE teacher who had an impact on me,” he said. “One of the reasons I looked forward to going to school every day was being able to have my PE class. [That teacher] really made a difference in my life, and as I started looking at what I wanted to do, teaching really stood out to me.”
Townsend would go on to return to his alma matter, Appalachian State, where he graduated with a physical education and health certification, and complete his master’s in administration. Despite trading in the hardwood of a basketball court for the hardwood of a desk, Townsend utilized the valuable inter-personal skills he had learned as a coach and applied them to his administrative positions.
“One of the reasons I went into teaching is because I love to help folks. That has been true whether you apply that to elementary, middle school, high school health class, a team that you’re coaching or whether it’s an employee. I have the opportunity, usually weekly, to be able to help people in some form or fashion,” he said.
Throughout his tenure as an educator, Townsend has seen the changes between the different generations of children that come through the educational system. He recognizes both the benefits and challenges that these changes bring, such as the ever-increasing influence of technology, but he also realizes that fundamentals, like hiring quality educators, are what matter most in the classroom.
“I think one of the things that has continued to be a challenge is to recruit good folks and recruit good teachers,” he said. “One of the best days of work we can do is go through an interview and come out with a good candidate that we can recommend to our board for hire. You can flip that and say a bad day’s work is hiring someone that doesn’t work out, that’s not a good fit for you and does not have the passion that we need to work with kids.”
While Townsend may be entering into retirement in a matter of days, do not count on him slowing down just yet. Aside from a few immediate plans, like taking a cruise to Alaska or going fishing out west, Townsend still feels the need to utilize the skills he has accumulated over his lifetime and help others.
“I don’t see myself sitting back in a rocking chair and just spending time. I think I will be out there pursuing another career,” he said.
During a Board of Education meeting on Feb. 11, Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman had the following to say about Ken Townsend and his distinguished career in public service:
“It has truly been a blessing to see a man put into practice adding value to that dash that is in between those two important dates. Mr. Ken Townsend has done that. He has dedicated his life to serving other people, and we know there are salaries and others careers [that can get you] two homes on the Mediterranean or [let you] sail around the world each year. But you dedicated your life to serving kids and this school system. You have had an impact on the lives of so many people,” he said.
