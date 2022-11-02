We have been doing a study on the book of Numbers in my small group. I have never really studied this book. It’s one that you kind of skip over because there is a lot of confusing content. It contains a lot of genealogy of the tribes, a census of the tribes, and other things that we don’t tend to find appealing. But with that being said, the study has been fascinating. It has revealed a lot about the “human condition” that has been plaguing us since the time of the Israelites. That human condition is dissatisfaction with our lives and the things around us even though it is much better than we perceive.
As the Israelites wandered in the wilderness, they were provided with food, water, protection and the presence of God. They had everything they needed. But they were never happy. There are times that they would grumble “Why didn’t you allow us just to die in Egypt?” Every time their leadership was not in the direct presence of the group, they would turn to idols. They had the tabernacle of the Lord in the midst of them, but they still sought out idols when Moses and Aaron were performing other duties.
Reading this book, I am torn between asking why God didn’t just smite them all or feeling sorry for them. I realize that God gave us this book to show us how much He truly loves His children. He had set up the tribes for ultimate protection even down to the way He arranged the camps. He provided the tabernacle in the midst of the camps so that He was always at the center of their lives.
He provides the same for us today. He has given us the Holy Spirit to dwell within us as the center for our lives. He provides for our needs if we trust Him to do so. Even though we might find ourselves in seasons of wandering, God has an ultimate plan for our lives. The Israelites had a destination. God had a plan for them to reach that destination. It was their dissatisfaction and unwillingness to obey His plan that led to the longer journey in reaching that destination.
How much are you willing to trust that God has provided for provision and a destination for your life? Do you have the power within you to turn from idols that are distracting you? Numbers 6:24-26 contain a blessing that I have heard many times. I once had a friend that would quote this as he departed. “May Yahweh bless you and protect you; may Yahweh make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; may Yahweh look with favor on you and give you peace.” My prayer for you, my faithful reader, is that you realize the Holy Spirit dwells within your heart and you have the power of God within you. You don’t have to be dissatisfied. You are so loved by the Creator. He has plans for your destination. He will provide.
