We find ourselves facing a global pandemic of the Coronavirus. Our schools are closing, businesses are limiting hours, sporting events and mass gatherings are canceled, even some churches are closing. Citizens are scrambling to make sure they have adequate supplies for their families. Our country is under mass panic.
On my way to church this morning, the song “We Believe” from Newsboys came on the radio. I had everything on my mind about the virus. I am overly concerned myself because my daughter’s immune system is currently compromised from a prolonged illness. It would be devastating for her to come in contact with this virus. Then the first verse of the song hit me:
In this time of desperation
When all we know is doubt and fear
There is only one foundation
We believe, we believe
In this broken generation
When all is dark, You help us see
There is only one salvation
We believe, we believe
The mass panic surrounding the uncertainty of the virus has us in a time of desperation, doubt and fear. But, at that moment, as I listened to the song, God was reminding me that He is my foundation. Mass chaos is not sent from Him, His foundation can help us see that He is ultimately the One in control. Psalm 95 reminds us that “I will say to the Lord, ‘My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’ He Himself will deliver you from the hunter’s net, from the destructive plague. He will cover you with His feathers; you will take refuge under His wings. His faithfulness will be a protective shield.”
Maybe God is putting our nation in a timeout. Maybe He is asking us to call upon Him as our refuge and our fortress. Maybe He is giving us time away from life to focus on Him. He is the only One who can deliver us. He will cover us with his feathers and allow us to take refuge in Him.
The prophet Habakkuk speaks of a time of panic as the Jews were coming under the attack of the Babylonians. Habakkuk gives the picture of hope with the following scripture: “Is it not from the Lord of Hosts that the peoples labor only to fuel the fire and countries exhaust themselves for nothing? For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord’s glory, as the waters cover the sea.” The knowledge of God’s glory is that He is our fortress and our refuge. Enjoy your timeout. Put your trust in the Lord.
