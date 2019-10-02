I’ve spent a lot of time in Wilmington lately. I found that driving from the mountains to the beach gives me a lot of time to contemplate God’s creation.
I have grown up in the mountains and I consider our mountains to be one of the most beautiful places on Earth. We have the Blue Ridge Parkway that gives us the opportunity to quietly sit and admire God’s creation.
When I was little, I would cry when we would leave the safety of the beautiful mountains. I enjoyed getting away, but I always missed them tremendously. I remember being in awe when we would come back home and they would get into view. It was as if the words of Psalms were echoing in my head: “I lift my eyes toward the mountains. Where will my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” (Psalms 121:1-2)
But lately, God has given me a new perspective. My favorite place when I’m in Wilmington is Southport. If you have never been there, I encourage you to visit. Southport is an inlet where the Cape Fear River meets the Atlantic Ocean. The town has set up a park with benches and swings in which you can just sit and relax and watch the boats roll in and out of the inlet.
Many times throughout the past six months, I have sat there and talked to the Creator while I marveled at the difference in the beautiful view that I was taking in. The God of Creation made each view: the mountains and the ocean. Each is just as gorgeous as the next.
As I was driving to Wilmington this past time, the song, “So Will I” came on the radio. Some of the lyrics read:
If the mountains bow in reverence so will I
If the oceans roar Your greatness so will I
For if everything exists to lift You high so will I
If the wind goes where You send it so will I
If the rocks cry out in silence so will I
If the sum of all our praises still falls shy
Then we’ll sing again a hundred billion times
Romans 1:20-21 says, “For His invisible attributes, that is, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen since the creation of the world, being understood through what He has made. As a result, people are without excuse. For though they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God or show gratitude. Instead, their thinking became nonsense, and the senseless minds were darkened.”
Just as the verse says, creation reveals God. Creation should give us the desire to worship and show gratitude to God for the beauty that He has given us here on Earth. Both the mountains and the ocean have revealed God’s divine nature to me lately. God solidified that by allowing me to drive home during the most amazing sunset I believe that I have ever seen. Creation should make us cry out to the Creator.
