My daughter Faith has asked me several times if she could write one of my articles for me. I told her this week to go for it.
Sometimes when we are going through troubles, we don’t understand where God is. In the story of Peter walking on the water to Jesus, as long as Peter’s eyes were on Jesus, he was unafraid. The moment he focused on the storm, he started to sink. In Matthew 14:29-31, we see the scene “Come!” He said. And climbing out of the boat, Peter started walking on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the strength of the wind, he was afraid and beginning to sink he cried out, “Lord, save me!” Immediately Jesus reached out His hand, caught hold of him, and said to him, “You of little faith, why did you doubt?”
There has been times through this storm that Faith has focused on the storm and the fear has overwhelmed her. But through it all, her faith in the Overcomer has allowed her to easily focus back on Him. I hope her story inspires you to focus on Christ throughout the uncertainty that we currently face with the pandemic. God will overcome. He needs us to focus on His glory and not our doubts.
Hi everyone, it’s Faith. I just thought I would take some time to talk about some of my crazy experiences while in and out of the hospital. Today marks the day that I went into the hospital for the first time, 1 year ago. I first into the hospital on March 26, 2019, with the worst abdominal pains. I had been hurting for about a week and went to the doctor. My doctor thought my appendix had ruptured and sent me to the ER. They couldn’t find anything wrong with me. They treated me and sent me home.
I continued to have pain, but I didn’t think much of it. In November 2019, I was on my way back from Wilmington. We stopped at a gas station near Raleigh. As soon as I walked into the gas station, I fell to the floor crying in pain. My mom was already freaking out and rushed me into ER in Boone. I was crying uncontrollably from the pain. The ER told my mom that it would be a three-hour wait. The pain was unbearable so we ended up rushing into the ER at Cannon Memorial Hospital and they quickly got me back and checked me out.
I stayed a total of five hours or more in the ER and ended up finding out that I was extremely anemic. They feared again that my appendix ruptured, but it wasn’t my appendix. They sent me back home and told me to get a heating pad and pain medicine. I stayed at home after that and rarely got up or moved around because if I got up, I would pass out. When my blood would get low because of the anemia, all my blood would leave my skin and go straight to my heart and brain to keep them functioning so that I could stay alive.
Three days later, I went to church. One of my friends at church is a doctor. She took a look at me and told me to leave church and rush straight to the children’s hospital in Johnson City. I was extremely pale and hurting incredibly bad. I left church before service even started and rushed into Niswonger Children’s Hospital. I spent all day inside the ER because they did not want to admit me into the hospital since I was “not hurting bad enough” and my vital signs weren’t showing my pain level. I went back home that night and barely slept because I was hurting so badly.
Two days later, my mom called my primary doctor and told her that she needed to admit me. My doctor did not want to admit me into Cannon or Watauga so she told my mom to take me into Johnson City Children’s hospital and refuse to leave until they agreed to admit me into the hospital. I ended up spending six days in the children’s hospital. I kept losing blood. The doctors wanted to take me into surgery and do a colonoscopy and upper endoscopy, but in order to do surgery, they had to clean me completely out by putting in a feeding tube and pouring medication through it and into my stomach. If you have never had a feeding tube, had a laxative solution poured into it, and have no idea how to describe how bad it is, all I can say is that it definitely does not go lightly! I was up all night and stayed in the bathroom the entire time and didn’t get any sleep.
It took two days to clean me out and get me ready for surgery. But right before that, my blood dropped very low and they definitely did not want me to go into surgery with it that low. They had to give me a blood transfusion. After the transfusion, they were ready to take me down for surgery. As soon as I got to the waiting room for surgery they sent nurses to come to prep me for surgery. One of the nurses started to freak and grabbed my mom and pointed to the computer screen and said: “They gave her blood upstairs right?” My hemoglobin dropped to a 5. Normal hemoglobin is 13. It meant something was really wrong.
They took me into surgery hoping to find where I was bleeding. As I came out of surgery an hour later, the worst thing possible happened: my mom came back from the waiting room to see me and tons of doctors were gathered around me. My heart rate kept dropping and they called for a crash cart. They had to shoot me with Epinephrine twice to revive me. On the way back to my room that night, one of the doctors told me that I had given them a big scare. I didn’t know what he meant until Mom told me a few hours later that I almost died.
Since then, I have had one other surgery and two more hospital stays. The doctors still don’t have the answer for my pain, but I know God knows and the answer is coming. The moral of my story is that no matter how much you go through, God always has your back and never leaves your side. People constantly tell me that they are so proud they are of me. They tell me I inspire them to be stronger because I have gone through the worst time ever but have always kept a smile on my face and have never lost hope. It’s not me that should inspire you; it’s God who is behind it all. I can keep my focus on Him because I know He loves His children and I am a Child of the King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.