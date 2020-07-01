The concept of listening to God can be confusing. If you look through the Bible, you see a few isolated examples of God showing up and speaking through impossible-to-miss, supernatural means: a burning bush, a thunderous voice, a talking donkey. While I think we’d all love for God to be this obvious when He speaks to us, it’s actually a very rare occurrence throughout history. More often, we see God speaking much softer, much more subtly.
A perfect example of this comes in the story of the Old Testament Prophet, Elijah. Elijah was at the end of his rope — tired, fed up, ready to quit. So, God came to have a conversation with him. It happened while Elijah is hiding out in a cave in the middle of nowhere scared for his life. “He entered a cave there and spent the night. Then the word of the Lord came to him, and He said to him, “What are you doing here, Elijah?” He replied, “I have been very zealous for the Lord God of Hosts, but the Israelites have abandoned Your covenant, torn down Your altars, and killed Your prophets with the sword. I alone am left, and they are looking for me to take my life,” (1 Kings 19:9-10). Elijah thought he was doing everything he was meant to be doing in his life but everything seemed to still be crashing. Elijah needed God to give him hope.
From inside the cave, Elijah witnesses all sorts of natural disasters — the wilderness is being ripped apart! And then, he hears the sound of a gentle whisper, and that’s when he steps outside ready to hear from God. “Then He said, ‘Go out and stand on the mountain in the Lord’s presence.’ At that moment, the Lord passed by. A great and mighty wind was tearing at the mountains and was shattering cliffs before the Lord, but the Lord was not in the wind. After the wind, there was an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake, there was a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire,” (1 Kings 19:11).
If I were Elijah in that cave and I knew God was coming to speak with me, I would probably have expected him in the big and obvious. When fires and earthquakes are raging all around me, I’d think, “There’s the all-powerful Creator of the universe.” But God prefers to speak to us in whispers. “And after the fire, there was a voice, a soft whisper. When Elijah heard it, he wrapped his face in his mantle and went out and stood at the entrance of the cave. Suddenly, a voice came to him and said, ‘What are you doing here, Elijah?’” God is gentle with us. More than that, we now live with the advantage of having God Himself as the Holy Spirit living within us. We can hear from God because He’s already right there — closer than we realize.
But here’s the problem: If God speaks in whispers, we are going to have to get quiet if we expect to hear Him. Could you hear a whisper over the constant music in your earbuds, the insane schedule you keep, or the constant barrage of social media or your cell phone? When is the last time you slowed down, got quiet and really listened for that gentle whisper of God?
If you find yourself asking, “God, can you hear me now?” Maybe you need to quiet your life enough to hear His gentle whisper. I’m sure He is waiting for you to hear Him just like He was there with Elijah.
