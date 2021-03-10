LINVILLE — According to Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin, the annual Scottish games and gathering of the clans at MacRae Meadows are likely to return this July.
Several months ago, Quillin said that to himself and the GMHG board it appeared unlikely the Games would be held in 2021 due to the state of the virus. However, due to Gov. Roy Cooper easing restrictions and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, Quillin said that these positive trends will make it possible for the games to return.
“I’m now very much more encouraged, and I now think we will be able to go ahead and hold a Highland Games,” Quillin said. “It may have to be modified in some ways, but I think it will be close enough to the Highland Games that we all know and love as to be pretty recognizable. We may be all out there wearing masks, and there may be sanitizing stations every 50 feet, but I think we will be able to be out there on the field.”
