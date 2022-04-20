LINVILLE – The North Carolina History Museum hosted an online information session entitled “History and Highballs” with Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Stephen Quillin on Thursday evening, April 14.
Up until the nineteenth century, North Carolina was the most prominent area of settlement for Highland Scots. Many Scottish immigrants settled in the North Carolina colony, cultivating cultural traditions that remain today.
According to historian William S. Powell, today’s Highland Games and cultural events “are the offshoot of ancient Celtic tests of strength and fitness, as well as competitive activities that later took place at cattle fairs, or ‘trysts,’ in Scotland.” Games include tossing large objects, dancing, bagpipe playing and other events.
The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games began in 1956 and were organized by Agnes Morton and Donald F. MacDonald. The Games are played in a naturally occurring field on the side of Grandfather Mountain, MacRae Meadow, at about 4,400 feet elevation.
Quillin said that the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games is the “largest gathering of Scottish clans and family societies on the planet, anywhere in the world,” and that this year about 115 societies will be on the field. He said that these Games, though not the largest or oldest, are some of the most traditional.
“The events that we have are very narrowly focused on Highland Games that you would have seen in Scotland 75, 100, 150 years ago in the traditional Highland athletic events,” said Quillin. “We can’t have a monstrous field of athletes, but we can have really high quality athletics.”
Quillin said that dancers come from across the world to compete in the Highland Dance competition and piping is done by soloists due to the lack of space for bands. The Scottish Cultural Village typically holds around 200 people and presents a series of informational sessions.
Camping is considered a unique aspect of the Games at Grandfather Mountain.
“Those campers enjoy the Games and they also enjoy the camaraderie that they’re able to have within the campground,” said Quillin. “The campgrounds have these little village areas that they’ve created... These are families of choice, perhaps not families of blood, but families of choice and they refer to each other as their ‘mountain family.’”
The Parade of Tartans occurs on Sunday as a representative from each clan and family society marches. Calling of Clans is a Thursday night torch lighting ceremony where each family is recognized. The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games then runs from Friday through Sunday. Concerts occur on Friday and Saturday nights, with one being Celtic Rock and the other being traditional music with various jam sessions.
Scholarships are awarded by organizers of the nonprofit every year to graduating students at Avery County High School that wish to continue their education. All of the scholarships are for four-year financial support for higher education.
“We try to put as much goodwill into Avery County as possible and we try to put our money where our goodwill is,” said Quillin. “The North Carolina Department of Tourism says our economic footprint each year is somewhere between three and four million dollars now... A big part of the revenue goes to Avery County and our support of the school system.”
Grandfather Mountain Highland Games also supports Scottish arts by offering financial assistance and awarding scholarships to Scottish dance schools, bagpiping and drumming classes and other educational efforts.
Quillin said that for himself and many others, the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games has become a family tradition.
“People who were at Grandfather Mountain as children are still at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games as adults, as grandparents and as great-grandparents,” said Quillin. “But more importantly, perhaps their children and their children’s children will come to the Games and it’s a very important part of their life, their family, their history and the story that their family will have to tell those who come after.”
For more information on the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, visit www.gmhg.org.
