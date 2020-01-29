AVERY COUNTY — Gifts from the Heart has shown love to thousands of Avery seniors during its years of operation of giving.
The program delivers gifts to local seniors, many of whom may not be able to leave home, and posts artificial trees at strategic and high-traffic locations around the area.
You may have seen trees adorned with red and pink. Upon its branches hang handcrafted hearts tied with ribbon hanging lowly with a number and a list of items. Each heart represents a senior citizen in the county, and each heart is decorated with love.
Some seniors simply and generically request a cheer-up basket, others ask for things like books, sweaters and candy. Community members can come and take a heart from the tree and sign up to provide the contents of one of the baskets, which are then delivered to the recipients.
What started 28 years ago with a geriatric committee at Sloop Hospital has offered a service to the elderly in the community with a mission to provide for those in need.
Collecting names and needs come from various agencies and doctors throughout Avery County, the process starts way before Christmas each year.
“Those that are on the committee are not as young as they once was. I’m the youngest one of the group,” stated Buffy Clark, one of the program’s primary organizers.” When asked how many more years this will continue, Clark replied, ”We take one year at a time.”
Numbers were decreased this year with 187 names, and there were more males than females, which is a first, according to Clark. Most years, more than 200 names are received and a larger part of them females, with part of the reason believed to be because they live longer.
“So many of the elderly are forgotten this time of year. They’re shut in with the weather,” Clark added.
Trees are set up each year at the post offices in Newland and Linville, as well as in the lobby of the Sloop Medical Plaza just inside the YMCA. Donors can pick one or more hearts from the trees at the location and create gift baskets for the individual listed.
“Fewer of the hearts are taken by the younger age group. We live in a world today we’re we are not showing God’s love to others or even loving others,” Clark explained. “The generation today needs to learn to care. If they don’t learn to care for the elderly in the schools or churches, they wouldn’t learn because most are not learning it in their homes.” Baskets are returned to the same tree where the heart was taken from, and in early February the group sorts and delivers the baskets to the referring agency for delivery.
There is still time to pick up a heart from the tree and participate in bringing joy to those in the community who are so grateful to be remembered and receive such a heartfelt gift.
