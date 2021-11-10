TOE RIVER — The exhibit "Giant Squid Designs" will display now through December 25 at the Toe River Arts Gallery located in downtown Burnsville.
The prints of this collection are digital collages created with original photography, found photos and some drawings. Elements used to create these prints are directly derived from collage art by using different photographs to create different color and texture than the original images.
Using Photoshop the photographs are blended together to create a completely new image in the realm of science fiction. Drawing inspiration from the WNC mountains, most pieces use this breathtaking backdrop to create the scene for a surreal piece of graphic art.
A burning question for most of us is, “What else is out there?" The universe is a vast, mysterious place and there is so much of it that has yet to be explored. This collection explores the idea that maybe we are not alone. So, next time you look to the stars, think of all of the possibilities the universe has to offer.
Elissa Peragine is a local Burnsville artist. Her photography journey began in college while studying theatre arts to help friends take headshots for auditions just because she loved photography as a hobby. This hobby led to a career as a graphic designer that highlights photography and editing. As an artist, she uses her various skills to create original artwork in Photoshop that explores her curiosity about the universe and the extraterrestrial life it might hold.
Toe River Arts Community Gallery in Burnsville is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information click to toeriverarts.org.
