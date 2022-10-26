Avery County — Halloween is here, and luckily, no one has to look too far to find a way to celebrate in the High Country. The following is a guide to this weekend’s Halloween happenings around the county.
Elk Park
Elk Park’s annual Trick-or-Treat in the Park will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 169 Winters Street. Festivities include a Halloween costume contest for children and for dogs. There will also be bouncy houses and a bonfire, as well as s’mores, hot chocolate, apple cider and more.
Banner Elk
Banner Elk will hold a trunk-or-treat at the Historic Banner Elk School from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. The event is free and everyone is welcome to come.
Newland
Town of Newland’s Treat Street will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Pop-up tents along the main drag in Newland will be set up for trick-or-treating, and many local businesses and households will be handing out candy to door-to-door trick-or-treaters as well. Free cotton candy will be given in the Newland Town Hall from 4 p.m. until it runs out, and The Church of Jesus Christ in Newland will be giving out free hot dogs and will have a trunk-or-treat set up as well. At 6 p.m., an individual and group costume contest will begin at the town hall.
Linville
Grandfather Mountain’s “Beary Scary Halloween” will last all day on Saturday, Oct. 29. Children can trick-or-treat around the mountain and participate in various games and activities throughout the day. A costume contest will be held in the new Classroom in the Clouds starting at 1:30 p.m. The animals will receive special Halloween-themed enrichment, which guests can watch during the Enrichment Parade in the Habitats starting at 2:45 p.m. at the Elk Habitat. Children who come in costume are admitted at half-price.
Beech Mountain
A Haunted Harvest and Trail-or-Treat will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at Buckeye Recreation Center. The haunted trail is outdoors on Buckeye Lake Loop Trail so participants should dress warm. Admission is $10, which includes games, bouncy houses, trail-or-treat and the haunted trail.
Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Center is hosting a Halloween Trivia Night and costume contest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Patrons are welcome to bring their own beer or drinks and enjoy the trivia, prizes and hors d’oeuvres. RSVP by calling (828) 387-3003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.