ROAN MOUNTAIN/ELK PARK — The Carter County community is helping one of its own.
Various fundraising efforts are under way for former Cloudland head coach Mike Lunsford and his family after their family home was destroyed in a fire on Dec. 13.
Lunsford was the longtime football coach at Cloudland before stepping away to coach for several years at Hampton. The Avery County native also served as an assistant coach in the Avery High School football program.
Lunsford, who also served as head coach of the Cloudland girls basketball program at one point, is a retired educator and serves as an assistant with the girls’ basketball program at Unaka High School.
The Lunsford family home was a 100-year-old home on Elk River in Elk Park. The home caught fire on Dec. 13 and reignited in the early morning hours of Dec. 14.
Mike’s son, Michael, who is currently the head coach of the Hampton football program, was able to get into the home after the initial fire call to retrieve some items.
After the fire was reignited, however, the home was a complete loss. There were no injuries in the incident, and the family did not have insurance on the home.
“Mike and I would like to thank everyone for the unbelievable outpouring of love and concern since our home burned Monday night,” Kathy Lunsford posted via social media in response to community support. “All the calls, messages, visits, work, and donations have blown my mind. We have certainly felt lots of love. We appreciate every single notion! My words feel very inadequate to express our gratitude! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
For those wanting to donate to the Lunsford family, Northeast Community Credit Union has an account set up with locations in Tennessee branches in Roan Mountain, Elizabethton and Johnson City. To donate, ask for the Mike Lunsford account.
In addition, a GoFundme account has been set up to assist the family at https://gofund.me/3e05a443.
