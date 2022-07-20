HIGH COUNTRY — More than 30 veterans will attend hands-on training through Appalachian State University's Frontline to Farm program.
The National Center for Appropriate Technology is partnering with the Frontline to Farm program to bring its Armed to Farm training to North Carolina for the first time from June 24 to 29.
Armed to Farm participants will learn about business planning, budgeting, record keeping, marketing, USDA programs, livestock production, fruit and vegetable production and more.
"What we see is that there are a good number of veterans who are leaving the service, who feel disconnected from the community," said Dr. Lynn Gibbard, an Army veteran and one of the leads for Frontline to Farm. "You have this group of people, myself included and many of my family members, who have transitioned from mainstream US culture into the military and that's a huge transition. Then they have lived that military lifestyle and then they're transitioning back to civilian life."
Gibbard said as they transition back to civilian life, there can be a feeling of "just going back home" back to something familiar, but that can be tricky.
"(Frontline to Farm) can help them kind of transition back, reconnect with community reconnect with themselves, and quite frankly, for many of them, it helps them connect to the land and there's a lot of research out there that demonstrates that connecting to the land and in any way, could be really mentally healthy for folks who sometimes find society a little bit challenging, maybe a little bit overwhelming," Gibbard said.
During the training, veterans will learn in a classroom setting and go to different local farms in the area.
Sarah Gummo is a graduate student veteran who worked with Frontline to Farm as a small farm outreach specialist and is a part-time summer intern growing produce for donations to App State's veteran population. During that time, she worked closely with other veterans, community members and producers in the High Country.
Participants will visit Patterson Incubator Farm, Springhouse Farm, Against the Grain Farm, Cheek’s Farmstead Creamery, Heritage Homestead, Shipley Farms and Watauga Butchery.
"I think the most important aspect of Frontline to Farm’s work is the emphasis placed on connecting veterans who are entering the sustainable agriculture field and supporting them as they transition back to civilian life," Gummo said. "Transitioning from military service means more than just starting on a new career path, it means reintegrating into civilian culture and finding a place to fit in after years spent serving and encountering unique situations. Frontline to Farm provides transitioning veterans with networking opportunities and trainings, such as Armed to Farm, which is led and attended by people who have had similar experiences and know where they are coming from."
For the training beginning on July 24, Frontline to Farm is partnering with Armed to Farm — a free sustainable agriculture training for military veterans and their farm partners.
According to Armed to Farm Communications Director Emilie Saunders, the week-long training is a mix of classroom and hands-on sessions where participants learn from farmers and ranchers who have direct experience with crop production, livestock, agritourism, marketing and whole-farm planning.
Those at the July 24 training will hear from Armed to Farm staff with the National Center for Appropriate Technology, App State, USDA, NRCS, Farm Credit and more.
The three goals for Armed to Farm, Saunders said, is to
1. To train veterans and their farm partners how to operate a successful sustainable agriculture operation
2. Connect a network of farmer-veterans and their families
3. Provide ongoing free technical assistance to alumni as their start and grow their farm business
"We know that Armed to Farm’s impacts are measurable," Saunders said. "A year after attending an Armed to Farm event, more than 80 percent of alumni are still farming and a third say they’ve been able to scale up production to meet new markets since attending Armed to Farm. Plus, farmer-veterans develop lasting mentorships with established producers and other program alumni. These mentorships are valuable and last a lifetime."
Gibbard said they had 114 applicants for the July 24 training but were only able to host 32.
"We'll be looking for sponsorship to do it again next year because, clearly, we have enough people who want to do it," Gibbard said.
Gibbard said she is most excited about meeting the veterans who are coming to do the program.
"I was a veteran a long time ago, but I understand the life and I understand the difficulty in transitioning, but I also understand the great benefits that these folks bring to everything that they do," Gibbard said. "When you talk about farming — if you do any research on farming — you're gonna see that the farmer population, like so many other populations, is aging out. We are desperate for farmers in this country and it's going to become a huge problem. I just can't think of a better group of people that I would trust with my food system."
For anyone interested in volunteering, partnering or providing produce donations, email frontlinetofarm@appstate.edu.
More information on Frontline to Farm can be found at frontlinetofarm.appstate.edu/training.
