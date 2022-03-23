In the spring of 2021 COVID vaccines had been available for several months, but their distribution was uneven. Pharmacies and providers didn’t know who had which vaccine. Some had none while others had an abundant supply that they were willing to share.
It was in this spirit of cooperation that the Bring Summer Back Committee was born, initially coordinated by Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. Healthcare providers in Mitchell and Yancey counties began meeting in the early morning by Zoom in a kind of Swap Shop for vaccines. The hospital invited Mountain Community Health Partnership, the Mitchell and Yancey Health Departments, PATH, SEARCH, the YMCA, the two Boards of Education, and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children to join them.
Almost a year later the group has grown to over a dozen organizations. and is administered by SEARCH with the help of staff member Allison Edge, board member Ed Seel and moderator Karin Rolett. And their range of activities has broadened well beyond supplying vaccines.
At about the same time The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services came out with a well-stocked toolkit called “Bring Summer Back” (BSB) to inform and influence targeted ages. Our local group named itself after this tool kit, which included posters, flyers, and other printable messages along with boxes of free materials such as masks, Frisbees, sunglasses, and informational flyers to raise COVID awareness. These were distributed by community groups and schools throughout the two counties. Working with Mountain Community Health Partnership, SEARCH adapted a flyer with local images, had it printed in English and Spanish, and delivered it to middle and high school students who were newly eligible to be vaccinated.
The BSB Committee followed up by posting that flyer on their own websites and Facebook pages. SEARCH created a half-page newspaper ad that showed three generations of two Yancey County families all getting vaccinated, and MCHP put together a multi-generational billboard featuring four members of one Mitchell County family who had proudly been vaccinated. Their picture became the centerpiece of a tent card placed in local restaurants. Committee members contacted churches, schools, and sports camps to host vaccine clinics. Hispanic groups were quite responsive to having vaccine clinics, especially when Spanish-speaking staff members from the YMCA and Asheville groups were involved.
When it became apparent that the public needed to be able to find testing and vaccine sites, SEARCH volunteered to maintain an updated list with this information and to get it to the BSB participants. The list was also printed for distribution at summer fairs and festivals like the Rotary Bar-B-Que and Bluegrass Festival in Spruce Pine and the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair in Burnsville.
Another way of educating the public about COVID has been through videos and on the radio. Ellie Hoover, MCHP’s new public media editor, has been filming doctors answering questions about COVID. In videos with Dr. Chad Smoker and Dr. Liz Peverall, the doctors clearly address some of the issues that have been on peoples’ minds about this strange and upsetting virus. Ed Seel interviewed and videoed Marilyn Woodby, who spoke frankly about contracting COVID before she was in the age group eligible for the vaccine and becoming a “long-hauler.” Her message to anyone watching was clear.
“In my humble opinion vaccines are what is going to save this country if indeed it survives this pandemic.” All the videos can be seen on the SEARCH website at www.searchwnc.org.
Since March of 2020 WKYK has generously provided air time and radio host Bruce Ikard to interview people about COVID-related topics on the program “M-Y Health Matters.” In recent months these interviews have featured Dr. Steve Kimmel talking about vaccines for children and Dr. Philip Mitchell updating the public on the latest CDC guidance. Doctors talking about the virus have aimed to be informative and not judgmental, recognizing that even though some people are hesitant about getting vaccinated, they can take precautions to prevent infection.
For those unfortunate people who did contract COVID, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital was able to offer an infusion of monoclonal antibodies when they became available. While not a cure, during the Delta spike and up until the Omicron variant emerged, for those who qualified it was a way to lessen the severity of the virus. BRRH was an early leader in Western North Carolina to offer this and patients traveled from a distance to get the infusion. More recently Chris Day, the head of the pharmacy at BRRH, has also kept BSB informed about where the Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral pills could be obtained when they were approved in early 2022 for use for people who had contracted COVID.
The advent of these pills was welcome news when the Omicron variant hit and caused a shortage of hospital beds throughout the state. In the face of patient resistance to being vaccinated there was at least something that doctors could prescribe to people who met the criteria for the medications.
Another helpful tool came from the federal government in early 2022 in the form of highly effective test kits, available to every household. The Mountain Community Health Partnership ordered the maximum amount allocated to them (a truckload) and made them widely available, through the schools, churches, nonprofits and the Mitchell and Yancey Health Departments, along with generous supplies of high-quality masks.
Members of the Bring Summer Back group recently asked themselves what they’ve accomplished to date and their answers suggest why people are willing to start their day with an 8 a.m. Zoom meeting every other week. They say that the information provided to the different health care agencies has been helpful in countering vaccine disinformation. The meetings have been an effective way to coordinate the sharing of scarce resources and redirecting them where they could do the most good. And on a personal level, participants say the meetings make them feel like they’re “not in this fight by ourselves.”
They also noted that Bring Summer Back was very successful in improving collaboration among all healthcare entities, including several nonprofits that served children and families. And though the actions of the Bring Summer Back group may not have changed many people’s minds about getting the COVID vaccine, the group agreed that if they were able to save one life, then they were successful.
Our local Bring Summer Back group will continue to follow the evolution of the virus and how it impacts our local communities, hoping to build on what has been learned to help our communities to find ways to deal with such matters as the need for rehab services for people with Long Haul COVID and the effects of the pandemic on young people.
We are hopeful.
