Summer break has finally arrived! We proudly conducted our second graduation exercises at MacRae Meadows on May 27, where we awarded 135 diplomas to the Class of 2021. Thank you once again to Mr. Jesse Pope and our friends at Grandfather Mountain for their tremendous support with our amazing graduation venue!
The Avery County School System is thrilled to have another outstanding cohort of graduates complete their journey through our public school system and we wish each graduate success with all future endeavors.
This year has been one unlike any other I have experienced in my 28 years in public education. In August 2020, the Avery County Board of Education placed great faith in their decision to open our schools and do what was in the best interest of our students, staff, and county. As a result, Avery County Schools reopened on August 17 with all students receiving direct instruction in class and within our virtual school platform. Thank you to Mr. John Greene, Mrs. Kathey Aldridge, Mrs. Pat Edwards, Mrs. Jane Bumgarner, and Ms. Ruth Shirley for your tremendous courage and leadership during this very stressful time of uncertainty. We are grateful for your faith in the decisions made this year and the support given to the staff and administration during this very challenging time in our history.
Thank you to each of our students for hanging in there and attending school every day. Thank you to the parents for their faith in our efforts to maintain safe schools and their tremendous support of our teachers since last August. And finally, thank you to our wonderful teachers, counselors, support staff, paraprofessionals, clerical staff, bus drivers, school nutrition workers, custodians and administrators for your dedication and love for the students under your care. A huge thank you goes out to Sheriff Frye and the Avery County Sheriff’s Department, the Avery County Health Department, and Avery County Government for their outstanding support again this school year!
We are very blessed in Avery County to have completed this academic year with school in session four or more days per week. All students remained engaged in academics throughout the 2020-2021 school year. However, we still have work to do. The time has arrived for summer activities, professional development, enrichment activities, literacy training and other requirements as we continue to address the academic and social needs of our students. My prayer is for each of you to find time for rest and relaxation between now and August. Have a great summer!
Warmest regards,
Dr. Dan Brigman
Superintendent of Schools
