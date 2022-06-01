The 2021-2022 school year has quickly come to an end and all students will be departing today for the short summer break. On May 26, we proudly recognized the graduating Class of 2022 in the 53rd Commencement Exercises in the gymnasium at Avery County High School. Approximately 127 graduates from Avery County High School received their high school diplomas. Congratulations to each graduate as you conclude your K-12 journey and begin the next chapter in life. We lift each of you up in our thoughts and prayers as you pursue all future endeavors.
This week’s celebrations have been overshadowed by the tragic events that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our hearts continue to ache for the victims, their families, the teachers, principal, and everyone within the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. We will continue to pray for the victims, survivors, and their families during the days and weeks ahead. As a parent, former teacher, former principal and your superintendent, my heart is deeply troubled by these tragic events and the unnecessary loss of innocent lives.
This tragedy, and other similar tragedies that have occurred in the past across our great nation are the reasons we have controlled access to each of our school buildings, screen visitors who attempt to access our campuses, maintain locked exterior doors, provide all employees with identification badges, place school resource officers on our campuses, conduct crisis response drills on a regular basis, and strive to maintain a high level of awareness for the well-being of all staff and students throughout the school system.
During her address to classmates and everyone in attendance on graduation evening, Miss Brook Cheuvront, ACHS Class of 2022 Valedictorian stated, “... all students and staff deserve to come to school each day without worrying about their safety or the thought of not coming home.” Miss Cheuvront is correct! We will continue to consider the safety and security of all students and staff as top priority throughout the Avery County School System.
As we enter the summer break, we lift each graduate, all students, their families, and our entire school system up in prayer. May God continue to watch over and protect each of you and our great school system. Congratulations to the Class of 2022!
