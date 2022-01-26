Have you thanked a school board member lately?
School board members exemplify local citizen control and decision making in education. They volunteer hundreds of hours and an immeasurable amount of energy to assure that our schools are providing the best education possible for the children of our community.
That is why we are taking this opportunity to recognize them during School Board Appreciation Month in January. School board members are citizens whose decisions affect our children – what they learn, who will teach them, and what kinds of facilities house their classrooms.
Our school board is one of 116 such boards across the state. With the advice and counsel of the educational professionals they hire, our school board has an impact on virtually every aspect of our schools. This is a huge responsibility and one that should not be taken lightly. They represent you, and they take this responsibility seriously by attending meetings and conferences where they broaden their knowledge about education.
Too often we neglect to recognize the dedication and hard work of these men and women who represent us. The staff and students of our school district are asking all local citizens to take a moment to tell a school board member “thanks for caring about our children’s education.”
We salute the Avery County Board of Education, comprised of Chairman John Greene, Vice Chair Kathey Aldridge, and members Pat Edwards, Jane Bumgarner, and Ruth Shirley, whose dedication and civic responsibility make local control of public schools in our community possible. We applaud them for their vision and voice to help shape a better tomorrow.
Warmest regards,
Dr. Dan Brigman
Superintendent of Schools
