With the Christmas season upon us, many are stressing over the final gift ideas. Many are feeling the strain of the family coming to town, or trying to prepare for the trip to visit with family and friends; and many are too busy to see the real reason for the Christmas season.
It started with a woman – a virgin; pure, blameless, favored by God. It had to be this way…it was what God told the world would happen.
“Therefore Israel will be abandoned until the time when she who is in labor gives birth and the rest of his brothers return to join the Israelites. He will stand and shepherd his flock in the strength of the LORD, in the majesty of the name of the LORD hisGod. And they will live securely, for then his greatness will reach to the ends of the earth. And he will be their peace.” (Micah 5:3-5 (NIV))
Israel had fallen away, it had become their custom, and God was tired of it. But, He did promise redemption in the form of a baby – His Son!
God made the promise to save Israel, and His promise carries resoundingly into today. God sent His only Son. A Child, who would become a man, shows us the right way to live, and then…this Child, the one we celebrate, gave up His life to save the world. Jesus came to the earth with a purpose, to die for the world.
“For God did not send His Son into the World to Condemn the World, but that the World, through Him, might be saved.” (John 3:17)
It was all in the plan... a virgin, a carpenter, a star, a small town named Bethlehem... and a baby. Christmas is about His birth, but we can’t remember His birth without remembering the reason He came. This Christmas, remember the path to the cross went through the stable in Bethlehem.
Phillip Greene has been Pastor at Newland Christian Church since 2016. He is active in the local community as a coach and public address announcer for Avery County athletics. His devotions are available by clicking to phillipgreene.wordpress.com.
