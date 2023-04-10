HIGH COUNTRY — Award-winning singer Brooke Aldridge was born and raised in Avery County. One day, she met bluegrass musician Darin Aldridge of Cherryville, whose parents grew up in the historic Avery County hamlet of Crossnore. Not only was Darin quickly enamored with Brooke’s voice upon their encounter, he was soon in love with Brooke the person, and the wedding bells soon rang.
By the time the couple were married, Darin had already made his bluegrass and newgrass bones while performing with groups like Acoustic Syndicate, the Circuit Riders, and the legendary Charlie Waller and his Country Gentlemen band. Once together, they set about making their own mark in the bluegrass and gospel world and success soon followed.
By 2017, Brooke Aldridge went from growing up in Spear, NC, located along the beautiful Toe River, to hearing her name called at the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards Show for winning the Female Vocalist of the Year honor. Aldridge would win the award for four years in a row, in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Darin also won the IBMA Mentor of the Year Award during that same time period.
Something else magical happened to Darin and Brooke Aldridge as their careers expanded, and that was when they were given the chance to perform on the renowned Grand Ole Opry.
The Grand Ole Opry will be celebrating its 98th year as a country music show later in 2023. It is the longest-running live radio program in the history of the world, still broadcast weekly over the radio airwaves at WSM-AM located at 650 on the dial, heard around the globe on the internet at wsmonline.com, and it can be viewed on the new Circle TV network.
The stage of the Grand Ole Opry, both at the show’s summertime home at big Opryland facility and at its much-older wintertime home at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville, has been walked upon by many great musicians, from Hank Williams and Roy Acuff to DeFord Bailey, Minnie Pearl and Loretta Lynn. In fact, a circle of the original wooden stage that was built for the Ryman Auditorium was brought to the newer Opryland venue to connect the two places. That is the source of the stories you hear by artists who have “stepped into the circle,” or have experienced that life-long dream of having their “full circle moment.”
The bluegrass genre was also born at the Ryman Auditorium in 1945 when Bill Monroe first played together with upstart banjo player Earl Scruggs on the Opry.
In recent years, while under new management, the Grand Ole Opry has seen its popularity surge as there has been an outreach to younger music stars, more diverse musicians and to younger audiences in general. As for Darin and Brooke Aldridge, they have performed on the Grand Ole Opry an impressive 52 times.
The Aldridges have also just released their new single and video called “Jordan,” which features IBMA Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs, bass great Mark Fain and roots country singer-on-the-rise Mo Pitney. The song was recorded years ago by Emmylou Harris, the Stanley Brothers and other artists.
On Friday, April 14, Darin and Brooke Aldridge and their band will perform at the revived and historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and the venue is located at 559 West King Street in Boone.
Along with Brooke on lead vocals and Darin on vocals, guitar and mandolin, the rest of their group features fiddle great Samantha Snyder, whom many in the region will remember as a member of the Snyder Family Band, Jacob Metz on banjo and resonator guitar, who is a graduate and now a faculty member of the wonderful East Tennessee State University Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music program located just 50 miles away in Johnson City, TN, and long-time bassist Billy Gee.
“I never would have guessed, while growing up, that I would play on the Grand Ole Opry 52 times,” said Brooke Aldridge. “Every time that we step out there, it seems like we’re still in a dream. We are just completely in awe of what it means to us, because that full circle moment comes into play every time. I am honestly nervous every time we step out into that circle, especially when you think of all the great performers who stood there before us, and the great artists that do it to this day. It’s just an honor for us. It is neat for us to talk about when we were both kids and how we both did dream about being on the Opry someday, but now that we get to share that moment together as husband and wife, it makes it even more special.”
Being backstage at the Grand Ole Opry can be an adventure in itself. While the atmosphere in the Opry green rooms is famously known for its down-home hospitality and congeniality, there is always an edge when live performances are the focus of the evening.
“I remember one time when we were at the Ryman Auditorium for Bluegrass Night and Vince Gill had asked us to come and just hang out backstage at the show and he was out there, doing his thing onstage, when his mandolin got somehow locked in his dressing room,” said Brooke Aldridge. “He came back there to switch instruments between songs, but the door was locked. So, Darin quickly found a security guard and got the door unlocked for him and then Darin ended up taking the mandolin out to Vince onstage. Then, a couple of songs later, Vince invited Darin and I out there to sing a couple of songs with him. But, we had no idea that Vince was going to do that, and my legs felt like they weighed a thousand pounds and I couldn’t hardly walk out there. My nerves kicked in, and everybody was like, ‘Go! He’s calling you out there!’”
“Brooke wasn’t going to go with me to the stage,” adds Darin Aldridge, laughing. “And sure enough, when we were out there singing with Vince Gill that night, after he brought us on and announced our names, somebody in the crowd at the Ryman in front of a full house yelled out, ‘Go Avery County!’”
It will not be lost on Darin and Brooke Aldridge that they will perform on the official Doc Watson Stage at the Appalachian Theatre on April 14 as they luckily got to spend time with our late local musical hero before he passed away in 2012.
“The last time we performed with Doc was at MerleFest when we played behind him during the Sunday Morning Gospel Set on the Creekside Stage,” said Darin Aldridge. “We also went to his house in Deep Gap and got to spend the day with him there. It was one of our all-time highlights when it comes to playing with someone or doing anything with an artist like that. We got to talk with Doc and his wife Rosa Lee and got to hear their stories, including about some of the songs that they played, and how they thought of their late son Merle (whom the MerleFest music festival was named after). As for Doc (who was blind since the age of one), we got to hear him testify a little bit about going to Heaven and finally getting to see Merle with his own eyes. Brooke and I have been blessed to be around a lot of great folks and to be at Doc and Rosa Lee’s house was a big highlight for us.”
More information can be found at darinandbrookealdridge.com.
