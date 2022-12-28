JONAS RIDGE — Freedom Trail Elementary School had a present of sorts for one of its students, just in time for Christmas.
As a part of the Ron Clark Academy, a model the elementary school began to incorporate this year, the school had its first “Xtreme Bedroom Makeover” contest. Interested fifth-grade students had to submit an essay to FTE principal Emily Dellinger explaining why they deserved a new bedroom and what their dream bedroom would look like.
The essays were each sent out to be judged by a party outside of the school and were judged based on their answers and writing abilities, Dellinger said. At the end of the day, fifth grader Hudson Long was chosen for the Xtreme Bedroom Makeover. In his essay, Long explained that he works hard to do his best in football, basketball and baseball, while also keeping up with his school work and maintaining good grades. He said that his ideal bedroom would have a desk to work at, a couch under his loft bed to relax on and would be decorated with App State and Clemson-themed items. He stated that his ideal room would be gray, so it would match all of the colors of his favorite sports teams. He also asked for a shoe rack and drawers inside his closet.
Once Long was picked as the winner, the planning process began. Dellinger and staff at Freedom Trail started coordinating with Long and his parents about the makeover. Ultimately, in December, Long and his family left for a few days to allow the staff and construction crews to come in and perform the makeover.
“He’s been a good sport, and his family has been very accommodating,” Dellinger said. “Hudson’s a good kid, a super good kid.”
In addition to help from the staff, a number of donors contributed to the Xtreme Bedroom Makeover and made it possible, Dellinger said. Jenifer Pratt of Boone Paint and Interiors assisted with donating the paint, Dave the Handy Guy painted the bedroom, Appalachian Blind and Closet made a custom closet installation donation, Marc Young of Blackberry Creek Mattress donated a new mattress, sheets and pillows, Reagan Hughes donated a football signed by the Clemson team and a Will Shipley jersey, Nancy Carver and Joelle Poore did the design creation for the bedroom, Seth Benfield hung everything in the room and Gary Edwards built the desk. The Heads of House at Freedom Trail, as a part of the RCA House System, were instrumental throughout the whole process. These include Dellinger, Carver, Poore, Jacqueline Aldridge, Jade Evaul, Shannon Cook, Emily Russell, Caroline Turner and Rhiannon Manis.
“We actually sent (Appalachian Blind and Closet) his essay,” Dellinger said. “They were going to use some scraps and then they decided after they read his essay that this kid deserves a custom closet.”
They hosted the big reveal on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and got to show Long his new bedroom. Needless to say, he was extremely happy with his new bedroom. When asked what his favorite part was, he had a hard time deciding. Outside of the room, he said, he really liked the signed football.
Freedom Trail plans to keep doing the Xtreme Bedroom Makeover in years to come, Dellinger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.