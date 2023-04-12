NEWLAND — As Freedom Life Ministries prepares to open its doors this month, the organization’s reentry coordinator in Avery is continuing to learn everything she can in order to help the community.
Milana Ward, a native of Avery County, first heard about the Avery Reentry Coordinator through the Drug Crisis Roundtable, which she has been a part of basically since its inception. After applying and getting the position, she started training in November. She trained in Marion, where Freedom Life is based, with its client care director.
“I very much believe that God put me there,” Ward said. “I believe that this is a position that I have been trained for, in a way.”
Based in Marion, Freedom Life Ministries is a Christian nonprofit organization that focuses on helping people reintegrate to society after being incarcerated. The organization was founded in 2012 and was born out of McDowell Mission Ministries, a prison ministry. Though it is a faith-based organization, it offers both a spiritual track and a moral track, so individuals who are interested in the program but are not interested in the religious aspect can still participate. Ten years after it started, Freedom Life has helped thousands of people, both those who are currently incarcerated and those who have recently been released, in the McDowell community.
With the client care director, Ward learned a lot about the process of handling client cases, from interviewing and assessing them to connecting them with whatever community resources they may need. As the Avery Reentry Coordinator, Ward has a lot of responsibilities. First and foremost, she is a case manager who has her own caseload, and eventually, she will oversee other case managers. Additionally, she is responsible for a lot of the community outreach that Freedom Life does in Avery, and she spends a lot of time connecting with community partners. She helps clients work through their day-to-day lives and, in some ways, acts as a life coach for clients.
“I think the main part of it is just walking alongside the client,” she said.
Ward herself is in recovery and has been clean for five years. While she didn’t have someone who had been in her shoes to help her in her journey to recovery, she did have a probation officer and her coworkers at Daymark, where she worked for three years prior to taking this position, to hold her accountable and walk with her. However, for a lot of clients, it’s easier to trust and connect with someone who has walked in their shoes, she said.
“A lot of people, especially I think when you’re coming right out of jail, it’s easier to trust someone who has been there and understands,” she said.
McDowell is starting to see big changes thanks to Freedom Life, Ward said, which is what she hopes to see in Avery County as well. Her hope is that this organization will have the biggest impact on the community, because if you can help people who are struggling, you can also help their families, loved ones and the community as a whole.
“I hope that it brings a sense of community, to bring us all together to help these individuals, and I say that because I am still one of those individuals,” Ward said. “In McDowell, people who are getting clean are being able to reach back in and help other people get clean, and I want to see that happen here, too.”
The people that Freedom Life aims to help are still members of the community, and Ward hopes to encourage people in Avery County to show love toward those who are in jail, just coming out of jail or are struggling with substance abuse. Freedom Life doesn’t explicitly work with people who are struggling with addiction, but 85% of justice-involved people struggle with addiction, so there is a huge overlap, she said.
“Showing people that there’s love and support for them, I think, is huge,” Ward said. “I will be directly involved with clients, but I want so much first, as a community and as a county, to come together and help them. We are still a part of the community.”
People coming out of jail face many barriers and challenges, she explained, but if the community came together to support their reintegration, it would make a world of difference.
“If we have our community come together and we have different resources and different people on different projects, we’re better able to help people,” she said. “We’re not a one-stop, end-all-be-all at Freedom Life. We’re just one more resource that’s hoping to connect with more resources in our county. We’re just advocating for a different group of people.”
Avery County has a Reentry Council that meets quarterly, and anyone in the community who is interested in joining is more than welcome to do so, she said. Additionally, Freedom Life in Avery will be holding its open house from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, with a ribbon cutting afterward. Freedom Life staff will be there to answer questions and connect with people in the community. The office is located at 725 Cranberry Street in Newland. For more information about the Reentry Council, Freedom Life or the open house, call (828) 559-2224.
