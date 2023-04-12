AVERY COUNTRY — William Waightstill Avery, who was a pioneer for the Christmas tree industry in the county and a well-loved member of the community, passed away on Thursday, March 23.
Avery was born on May 1, 1943. Growing up, he spent a lot of time with his father in the mica mines that are still on the family’s property to this day. Avery would have mined mica forever, but it eventually stopped being a viable way to make money and he sought other ways to make a living, his daughter, Anne Avery Foster said. Luckily, his family growing up also grew vegetables, corn for silage, hay and an apple orchard and had dairy cows, hogs and Black Angus cattle.
Avery went to Lees-McRae College and graduated twice from North Carolina State University, once with his bachelor’s degree and another with his master’s degree. In 1970, he became the youngest County Extension Director in the state. Once at the Avery County Cooperative Extension, he began looking for a way for farmers in Avery County to be able to keep their farms, continue what they do and make money to support their families. Avery worked to straighten out all the kinks in Christmas tree production, something that benefits regional farmers to this day, according to current Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody.
It all started when Avery received a steak in the mail, Moody explained. Christmas tree production was still quite new and growers were facing an array of issues. Avery saw the tourism industry and developments buying out a large portion of the farmland at the time and wanted farmers to have a viable option to be able to keep their farms and support their families.
“He was always a champion for people staying in agriculture,” Moody said. “A lot of the growers over here got started because Waightstill said, ‘Here’s a bag of seedlings, go out there and plant them and see what they do.’ So they would go and plant one or two acres, and they all kind of built from that.”
At one point, Avery had 158 test plots in which they conducted research on the most efficient way to grow Fraser firs, ranging from insect control, herbicides, shearing methods, root rot control, storage after harvest and seedling production. This work benefited all Fraser fir growers, as he shared the findings with everyone. As of 2017 when he was inducted into Western North Carolina Hall of Fame, this type of work had not been duplicated.
An idea Avery had was that if people could ship steaks across the country, they could also ship Christmas trees across the country, which led him to pioneer the mail order tree program, Moody said. He toyed with different ways of shipping trees, even shipping off in boxes trees that were already decorated and ready to be put into a stand. Avery popularized Fraser firs and solidified them as a household name, Moody said.
In one instance, Avery went to an annual National Christmas Tree Association meeting with the understanding that he would be allowed to display one of his Fraser firs, Moody recalled. Once he arrived, however, he was told that he would not be allowed to display one of the trees. He asked the hotel manager if he could display the tree in a lobby where everyone could see it, and the manager agreed. The display generated interest with individuals at the convention, hence generating interest in North Carolina Fraser firs, Moody said.
Avery played around with the idea of mail-order trees until he had a system that other farmers could try out themselves. He led the initiative to get Fraser fits into chain stores and was the first to get a group of tree farmers to sell their trees to Winn-Dixie. Additionally, he was always willing to try out an experimental crop or system to see how well it worked in the area.
During his time as an extension agent and beyond, people didn’t hesitate to call if they needed help with something on their farms, whether it be with crops or livestock, Moody said. In addition to trees, Avery worked to learn more about ginseng, medicinal herbs, vegetables, beef cattle, berry production and biofuels, and was extremely involved in 4-H for his entire life. Avery was always willing to try out new ideas or grow experimental crops, and his innovation, cooperation and eagerness to see the industry be sustained in the region helps farmers to this day, Moody said.
Though Avery is widely known for his agricultural work in the county, the most important things to him were God, his family and then work. Daughter Anne recalled that the day before he died, he asked her if she thought he would have cattle or trees in heaven.
Avery was married to his wife and the love of his life, Linda Greene Avery, for 60 years, Avery Foster said. He saw her for the first time when he was 11, and he looked at his cousin and told him, “I will marry that girl,” Avery Foster said and, eight years later, he did. After graduating from Cranberry High School in 1960, he received a full ride to Davidson College on a basketball scholarship, but didn’t take it and stayed to be closer to his future wife.
A service open to the community was held on Saturday, March 25, at the Agricultural Extension Building in Newland. Between 1,000 to 1,200 people attended to visit with the family and pay their respects.
“He was a good friend to the Extension and he was a good friend to tree growers,” Moody said. “He loved agriculture and he loved growing Christmas trees.”
