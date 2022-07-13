NEWLAND — Avery A&H Fairgrounds will again be the scene where some of the largest athletes ever to grace Avery County will compete for top honors, as the fourth annual Draft Pull will take place beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.
The event will feature a number of vendors, with Linville Central Rescue Squad again selling concessions during the day’s festivities beginning at noon. Additionally, the Avery County 4-H Saddle Club will be holding a raffle fundraiser, with family friendly fun for all ages for an afternoon at the fairgrounds.
The premise of the pull is two horse teams made up of large, powerful draft horses drag thousands of pounds of cinderblocks a short distance. The teams compete in different weight divisions, and the more weight is added each round as the horses have their mettle tested.
Many of the horses originated as working animals on Amish farms. While on most farms the tractor has supplanted working animals as the favored method of heavy farm work, the Amish still use traditional methods that do not include the use of contemporary machines.
In previous years, the heavy teams weighed more than 5,000 pounds, as the horses started the day off hauling 3,000 pounds of weight. The horses are hitched as well as to the sled holding the weight. The horses rush forward immediately after being hitched to the weight.
Judged by the Blue Ridge Horse Pull Association, four pairs of horses competed in the lightweight category in last year’s event, while five pairs competed in the heavyweight category, all in front of a crowd of around 500 attendees, according to the Avery County Extension Office. The horses pulled up to 10,000 pounds on a sled during the competition. The teams had three chances to pass and try to hook their two horses onto the sled.
Attendees to this year’s event are encouraged to bring their own chair to take in the excitement of the event. For more information on vendor opportunities or general information, contact Michelle South at the Avery Cooperative Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.
