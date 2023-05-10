LINVILLE — Four new Eagle Scouts were honored and celebrated by their mentors, family and friends at The Camp at Eseeola on Saturday, May 6.
The ceremony took place at what used to be Camp Yonahnoka, in a pavilion overlooking the pond. Two candidates from Avery and two from Watauga, Drew Tashner, River Willis, Colin Phelps and Thomas Fritts Lehman, were recognized for receiving their Eagle Scout, which is the highest award in Scouting.
Only 4% of Scouts reach the rank of Eagle Scout. The four members of Troop 888 were formally recognized in an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony.
Lehman, a junior at Watauga High School, is a member of both Troop 888 and Troop 100, because the troops are a part of two different councils.
“It was truly a blessing for him to be involved with both troops to have the opportunity for incredible leadership with his Scoutmasters and Assistant Scoutmasters and to forge friendships and other life skills with his friends and fellow scouts in both troops,” said his mother, Anna Lehman.
Throughout his 11 years of Scouting, Lehman served as an Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, attended a National Youth Leadership Training course, became a member of the Order of the Arrow, an honor society within the Boy Scouts of America, served as crew chief on a two-week hiking and backpacking trip at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and led his fellow scouts in a service project to complete and earn his Eagle Scout award. Lehman partnered with the Newland Beautification Committee to clear three trails and build and install two wooden benches at the Waterfall Park in Newland.
Lehman is a Triple Crown Award recipient, which is only available to Scouts who have attended at least three of the four National High Adventure Boy Scout Camps located throughout the country. He is currently exploring options for college and has expressed an interest in religious studies, his mom said.
Phelps is a senior at Watauga High School. He started his scouting career in first grade, and joined Troop 888 after he moved to Valle Crucis and met Scoutmaster Andrew Williams in fifth grade. Since then, he has attended three high adventure camps, at which he hiked the more than 30-mile Art Globe trail, went sailing and boating in Florida and hiked around 60 miles with a patrol for two weeks at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, said his mom, Jennifer Phelps. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow and for his Eagle Scout project, he installed five benches and a picnic table at Waterfall Park with the support of his fellow scouts, family and friends, his mom said.
Phelps has been accepted to Pfeiffer University and will enter as a freshman this fall. He was invited to play on the golf team and is interested in pursuing a career in sports, likely in sports marketing or physical education and coaching, his mom said.
Tashner is a sophomore at Avery High School and also joined Troop 888 in fifth grade, after his time in Cub Scouts in Blowing Rock. Tashner attended the high adventure camps in Florida and New Mexico as well and is a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Tashner’s Eagle Scout project involved planning and implementing a bicycle rodeo for elementary students in the summer of 2022. For this project, Tashner made presentations before the Avery County Board of Commissioners, the Avery County Board of Education and the Avery Kiwanis Club and consulted with several other local organizations throughout the project. He hopes to attend NC State engineering school upon graduation from Avery High, said his dad, John Tashner.
Willis is nearly done with his senior year at Appalachian State University, and will receive his undergraduate degree in business management upon graduation. While at ASU, he also completed minors in supply chain management, sports science and coaching and recreation management. He joined Cub Scouts in Crossnore and transitioned to Troop 814 there, before moving to Troop 888, said his dad, Robbie Willis. Willis is a member of the Order of the Arrow, served as a Den Chief for Pack 800 and has participated in a number of service projects at Avery County Habitat for Humanity, Avery County Parks and Recreation Department and the Avery Rotary breakfasts. Willis’ Eagle Scout project included developing and planting monarch butterfly habitats and pollinator gardens at both Waterfall Park and Green Valley Park, and was recognized as a Top Ten Eagle Scout Project in the Daniel Boone Council for 2018, his dad said. Willis received his Eagle Scout awards privately due to Covid, and would like to thank Tashner, Phelps and Lehman for allowing him to join their ceremony. He also wanted to thank “GrandBob” Bob Willis and Scout Master Andrew Williams as his mentors, and his dad for the “gentle persuasion that pushed him through his scouting career.”
Willis was accepted as a graduate student at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and will start classes this fall. He will major in sports management while serving as a Graduate Assistant.
The ceremony included candle lighting, several guest speakers, presentation of the pins and more. The Scouts received letters from Watauga and Avery boards of education, U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, Senator Thom Tillis and others. In addition, each Scout received a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol.
