COLORADO — A former member of the Lees-McRae college cycling team went to Colorado this summer and came back with the title of national champion under his belt.
Corey Jackson is originally from the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. He graduated high school a year early and moved to North Carolina last year to ride for Lees-McRae’s bike team.
“I was approached by coach Tim Hall, who is the head coach of Lees-McRae’s bike team,” Jackson said. “They approached me and offered me a pretty big deal to come down and ride for them. It let me get some more time on the bike with a little bit better community.”
Jackson started biking in the summer of 2012 when he was 8 years old. His dad worked at a ski resort in Virginia and he grew up skiing, but he eventually started riding bikes on the hill. Since his dad worked there full-time, he was able to ride whenever he wanted to.
“It kind of developed into something that was fun instead of something I had to be great at,” he said.
Jackson’s latest accomplishment came from a national championship he attended this past July in Colorado. There, he competed in downhill and dual slalom, two gravity-oriented events.
“Dual slalom racing is quite unique to mountain biking,” he said. “It’s kind of a combination between mountain bike racing and BMX racing, where you have two identical tracks side by side and two racers racing at the same time, and the two racers race against each other on this very short track. Top to bottom, it’s around 15 to 20 seconds long.”
He went home with the first-place dual slalom award for Category 1, men ages 19 to 29.
“Dual slalom isn’t even his specialty, which makes it even more impressive,” Coach Hall said.
During his time at Lees-McRae, Jackson said he was able to benefit from the community he found here and loved being able to use the area.
“I just had the opportunity to train so much more than I could back home, and really just got the opportunity to figure out what I need to do as a rider,” he said.
Now, Jackson is moving to Knoxville, Tenn., where he will work full-time to build, produce and maintain trails in the area.
“I really hope some people pick this up and, you know, take it to the mountain and get out more than they already do,” he said. “There’s a good community around here for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.